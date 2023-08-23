U.S. Post-Acute Market Report 2023 - Post-Acute Facilities Experience Increases In Occupancy Levels

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Post-Acute Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The post-acute market, currently valued at $245 billion, is projected to grow to over $350 billion by 2030. The rise in occupancy, reimbursement, and population growth have led to the revenue increase in the post-acute market. The 2023 Post-Acute Market Report highlights facilities' efforts to endure post-pandemic economic pressures, technology innovations, and reimbursement changes.

Key Findings:

43% of SNF executives predict that skilled nursing staffing challenges will begin to improve after 2024.

Patient volumes in skilled nursing facilities have increased by 11% from 98,862 in January 2021 to 110,271 in January 2023.

Continuing care retirement community (CCRC) occupancy levels increased to 91.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Market At-A-Glance

The U.S. post-acute market is projected to reach $245.3 billion in 2023, an 11% increase from $220.4 billion in 2022. The post-acute market is slowly bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic that negatively affected many skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), assisted living, and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs).

Post-pandemic, staffing shortages continue to be the largest challenge across the post-acute market with a 13% decrease in nursing home employees between February 2020 and December 2022. Despite the current state of staffing shortages, 43% of surveyed SNF professionals predict that skilled nursing staffing challenges will begin to improve after 2024.

Post-Acute Facilities Experience Increases In Occupancy Levels

CCRC occupancy rates are recovering faster than those of other post-acute facilities. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the average occupancy rate at CCRCs was 87.2% while other post-acute facilities' occupancy rates were 80.9%.SNF occupancy rates in 2023 have reached the highest level since 2020. Patient volumes in SNFs have increased 11% from 98,862 in January 2021 to 110,271 in January 2023.

Operating Margins In SNFs And Assisted Living Communities Continue To Struggle Post-Pandemic

SNFs and assisted living communities struggle to endure post-pandemic economic pressures. Skilled nursing facility profit margins are projected to continue to decline until 2027, while 37% of assisted living communities were operating at a loss through 2022. Key factors impacting post-acute operating margins in 2023 include occupancy, inflation, and labor costs.

SNFs Are Prioritizing Advanced Technology Platforms In 2023

Thirty-eight percent of SNF professionals are investing in new technology in 2023. Advanced technology platforms are improving care coordination, clinical workflow, and communication among post-acute providers. In 2024, the top advanced technology platform that SNFs are planning to invest in is information and communication technology(ICT) infrastructure.

Medicare Changes Positively Affect The Post-Acute Market

Medicare spending for SNFs and IRFs have increased in 2023. Compared to 2022, Medicare is now 22.1% of the SNF payer mix, previously 21%. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the final fiscal year(FY) 2023 payment rule in which Medicare Part A payments to SNFs will increase by 2.7%, or $904 million, compared to FY 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

Post-Acute Market Overview

Skilled Nursing Profit Margins Continue To Decline

Skilled Nursing Leaders Expect Occupancy Growth Despite Staffing Challenges

Nursing Home Facility Growth Expected Through 2027

Advanced Technology Is a Top Skilled Nursing Investment Priority

Staffing Shortages Are Skilled Nursing Facilities' Greatest Challenge In 2023

Skilled Nursing Managed Medicare Payments Increase

Reimbursement Changes That Impact Skilled Nursing Facilities In 2023

Post-Acute Provider Flexibilities Reversed As COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends

Skilled Nursing Facility Residents By The Numbers

Price Of Nursing Home Rooms Increases Post-Pandemic.

Number Of Nursing Home Compliance Deficiencies Remain Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Medicare Spending On Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities Increases

Assisted Living Operating Margins And Occupancy Rates Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Assisted Living Market Value Up 14% From 2021

Assisted Living Facilities Experience Continued Worker Shortages

Memory Care Market Expected To Grow Nearly 50% By 2030

Continuing Care Retirement Community Occupancy Recovers Faster Than Other Post-Acute Facilities

Clarivate Lists Top Post-Acute Products Sold Through Distribution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf42u0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.