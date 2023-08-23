By 2030, Global Automotive Seat Market Will Surpass $66 Bn at 3.5% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, The Automotive Seat Market has been valued at USD 51.9 Billion in 2022, with projections indicating it will reach a value of USD 66.0 Billion by 2030. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% between 2023 and 2030. It's clear that this market is on a steady upward trajectory, and it will be interesting to see how it develops in the coming years.



The automotive seat market plays a pivotal role in ensuring the comfort, safety, and aesthetics of vehicles. As an integral component of the automotive interior, seats have evolved from mere functional necessities to elements that define the driving experience and vehicle aesthetics. The market is driven by a combination of factors, including technological advancements, increasing demand for electric vehicles, growing emphasis on safety, and evolving consumer preferences.

Top Report Findings:

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is driving demand for lightweight and efficient seating solutions.

Technological advancements, including IoT integration and AI-driven features, are shaping the evolution of automotive seats.

Consumer demand for personalized and comfortable driving experiences is pushing manufacturers to focus on innovative seat designs.

Safety remains a critical factor, with advanced airbags and sensors being integrated into seats to mitigate collision impact.

Sustainable and eco-friendly seat materials are gaining traction to align with global environmental initiatives.



Top Companies in the Global Automotive Seat Market

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Corporation

NHK SPRING Co. Ltd

Grupo Antolin

Adient PLC

Lear Corp.

Faurecia SE

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Recaro Holding

TS Tec Co. Ltd

OR

Market Dynamics:

The automotive seat market is driven by a series of dynamic forces that shape its trajectory. Technological innovation is a primary driver, with manufacturers constantly exploring new materials, designs, and functionalities to enhance seat comfort and safety. The rise of electric vehicles has also ushered in a need for lightweight and ergonomically designed seats to optimize the limited cabin space and ensure maximum driving range.

Moreover, safety considerations play a crucial role, as automotive seats are integrated with airbags, seatbelt systems, and advanced sensor technologies to minimize the impact of collisions. With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the driving experience, manufacturers are focusing on ergonomic designs that provide optimal lumbar support, adjustability, and even massage functionalities.

Top Trends in the Global Automotive Seat Market:

Smart Seating Solutions: The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology has led to the emergence of smart seating solutions that can adjust based on the occupant's posture, temperature preferences, and even monitor vital signs. Sustainable Materials: The shift toward sustainability has prompted the use of eco-friendly and recyclable materials in seat manufacturing, catering to environmentally conscious consumers. Customization and Personalization: Consumers are seeking seats that align with their personal preferences, driving the trend of customizable and personalized seat designs, materials, and features. Incorporation of AI and Machine Learning: Artificial intelligence is being employed to develop seats that can adapt to individual users' habits and provide predictive comfort adjustments. Enhanced Safety Features: Seats are now being designed to enhance overall vehicle safety by integrating advanced airbag systems and sensor technologies that can detect occupant positions and adjust accordingly.



Global Automotive Seat Market Segmentation

By Technology

Heated Seats

Powered Seats

Ventilated Seats

Massage Seats

Memory Seats

Others

By Material Type

Leather

Fabric

Synthetic





By Seating Type

Bucket Seats

Bench Seats

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Challenges:

While the automotive seat market is full of opportunities, it also faces challenges that need to be addressed for sustained growth. One significant challenge is the high cost associated with developing and implementing advanced seat technologies. Additionally, ensuring the seamless integration of smart features without compromising safety and reliability presents engineering complexities.

Opportunities:

The automotive seat market is ripe with opportunities for innovation and growth. The rising demand for electric vehicles opens avenues for lightweight and space-efficient seat designs. Moreover, the shift toward connected and autonomous vehicles creates opportunities for seats equipped with entertainment and productivity features. The trend toward customization also offers manufacturers the chance to cater to unique consumer preferences.

Recent Development

April 2023: Faurecia announced the development of its Zero-Gravity Captain Chair, a rear passenger seating solution that delivers advanced well-being tailored for the Chinese market. Faurecia introduced the new “Skin Light Panel” that offers weight reduction, extra room for rear passengers, improved recyclability, and cost savings.

May 2023: Adient announced the launch of its new ErgonomX seat, which is designed to improve comfort and support for drivers and passengers. Lear Corporation opened a new manufacturing plant in Mexico to produce automotive seats.

June 2023: Toyota Boshoku Corporation developed seats and interior components featured in the new LEXUS NX. Magna International acquired IMA Automotive, a supplier of automotive seating systems.

July 2023: Grammer AG announced the expansion of its production capacity in China. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors opened a new research and development center in Germany.

August 2023: Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Aisin Corporation, and Shiroki Corporation announced an agreement to transfer two of Aisin's overseas manufacturing subsidiaries for seat frame mechanisms to Toyota Boshoku. Uno Minda Limited formed a joint venture (JV) with TACHI-S Company Limited, a global seat system manufacturer. The companies will manufacture and market seat recliners for four-wheeled passenger vehicles in India.





Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How are technological advancements influencing the evolution of automotive seat designs?

What role do automotive seats play in enhancing the safety of vehicles and occupants?

How are sustainability concerns impacting the choice of materials for seat manufacturing?

What are the key factors driving the demand for personalized and customizable seat options?

How is IoT technology being integrated into automotive seats to create smarter and more adaptable solutions?

What challenges arise from incorporating AI and machine learning into seat functionalities?

How are automotive seat manufacturers addressing the balance between comfort, safety, and aesthetics?

What role do automotive seats play in the overall consumer perception of vehicle quality and driving experience?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 51.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 66.0 Billion CAGR 3.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Adient PLC, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Magna International Inc., Tachi-S Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, RECARO Holding GmbH, TS Tech Co., Ltd., Faurecia SE Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automotive-seat-market-0761/customization-request

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the automotive seat market is witnessing robust growth driven by several factors. The region's strong automotive industry, coupled with high consumer disposable income, is fueling demand for advanced seating solutions. Additionally, the increasing focus on electric and hybrid vehicles is prompting manufacturers to innovate in lightweight and eco-friendly seat designs to align with environmental regulations. The North American market's emphasis on safety and technological innovation aligns with the global trends, driving the adoption of smart seating solutions and enhanced safety features.

