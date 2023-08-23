Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market Forecast 2023-2030: Increasing Industrialization Leading to Demand from Manufacturing Sector

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market by Product (Amplifiers, Frequency Converters, Frequency Synthesizers), Applications (Avionics, Communication, Military & Defense) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market on a global scale is expected to experience substantial growth, with a significant CAGR forecasted for the upcoming period.

Regional revenue generation has been boosted by economic and significant infrastructure development. The analysis of patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption has enabled market participants to capitalize on potential opportunities.

Furthermore, the accompanied qualitative and quantitative parameters in the report, including detailed analysis, have highlighted the market's driving and restraining factors.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Amplifiers, Frequency Converters, Frequency Synthesizers, Oscillators, and Transceivers. The Frequency Synthesizers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Applications, the market is studied across Avionics, Communication, and Military & Defense. The Communication is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Integrated Microwave Assembly Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing industrialization leading to demand from manufacturing sector

Rapid adoption of 5G leading to increasing application of IMA in enhancing telecommunication vertical

Surging focus on advancing warfare equipments supported by increasing defense expenditure globally

Restraints

High manufacturing cost of integrated microwave assembly

Opportunities

Emerging penetration of gallium nitride (GaN) in microwave module of semiconductors and electronics

Rising penetration of IoT devices in satellite communication for military application

Challenges

Microwave products are highly complex

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices, Inc.

API Technologies (UK) Limited

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

CPI International Inc.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

ERZIA TECHNOLOGIES S.L.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Microwave-Dynamics

MtronPTI

Narda-MITEQ

National Instruments Corporation

Sylatech Limited

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

