Pharvaris To Present at the 2023 HAEi Regional Conference EMEA

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the HAEi Regional Conference EMEA, taking place in Munich from September 1-3, 2023.
Presentation details:
- Title: Early symptom relief following treatment with the oral bradykinin 2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) in patients with hereditary angioedema attacks
Presenter: Marcin Stobiecki, M.D.
Date, Time: Friday, September 1, 19:15-20:15 CEST
Format: Poster Presentation
- Title: Efficacy and safety of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism with oral deucrictibant in prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema attacks: CHAPTER-1 phase 2 trial design
Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.
Date, Time: Friday, September 1, 19:15-20:15 CEST
Format: Poster Presentation
- Title: Efficacy and safety of the oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) in treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks: results of RAPIDe-1 phase 2 trial
Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.
Date, Time: Saturday, September 2, 11:35-12:45 CEST
Format: Oral Presentation
After the close of the respective sessions, the posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.
About Pharvaris
Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.