Interim report - First half year of 2023 - SP Group A/S

Summary: SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,370.1 million in the H1 2023 reporting period, a decline of 2.2% from DKK 1,400.5 million in H1 2022. EBITDA was down by 7.8% to DKK 230.3 million from DKK 249.6 million last year, and profit before tax fell by 29.7% to DKK 107.9 million. FY 2023 guidance revised: SP Group expects FY 2023 revenue to grow by 0-10% (previously 5-15%) at an EBITDA margin of 16-19% (unchanged) and an EBT margin of 7-10% (previously 9-12%).

