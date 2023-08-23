Inmar Intelligence Awarded a New Contract with MMCAP Infuse for Rx Reverse Distribution and MEDidentify® Returns Management

Winston-Salem, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence , the leading provider of data-driven healthcare technology solutions, has been awarded a multi-year contract for Rx Reverse Distribution and MEDidentify® Returns Management with MMCAP Infuse. The agreement will provide access to the contract at pre-negotiated pricing and terms to elevate efficiency, safety and cost savings for MMCAP Infuse members.

With a focus on accuracy, holistic policy management, and streamlined processes, Inmar Intelligence’s Rx Reverse Distribution fosters optimal trading partner relations, providing seamless reconciliation, documentation, and benchmarking. MEDidentify®, a continuously updated cloud-based software program, empowers pharmacies with the maximization of pharmaceutical return credits, the minimization of pharmaceutical waste transfer and helps enable compliance with federal and state-specific waste characterization regulations.

This new contract supplements Inmar Intelligence's existing services for DSCSA and USP <800>, offering MMCAP Infuse members a comprehensive suite of solutions that enhance safety and compliance for pharmacy operations.

“Inmar Intelligence is committed to providing industry-leading technology solutions to MMCAP Infuse members and all its Rx Returns and MEDidentify customers,” said David Schweihs, SVP, Healthcare Solutions at Inmar Intelligence. "We are grateful to MMCAP Infuse for the longstanding relationship between our companies and look forward to continuing to serve their members in the future.”

For more than 25 years, Inmar has been helping pharmacies, health systems and pharmaceutical manufacturers overcome their biggest challenges to create efficiencies, grow revenue, drive profitable growth and achieve regulatory compliance.

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a partner to healthcare organizations for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and ensure safety along the drug supply chain for healthcare employees and patients.

