Hungri Games completed seed investment round with a valuation of 23 million USD

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The funding round was spearheaded by Bogazici Ventures as well as the participation from notable investors such as The Sandbox’s COO & Co-Founder Sebastien Borget, Roko Finance, Preston Labs, Triple Dragon, Erol Ozmandiraci, Oyunfor and Caglan Tanriverdi who had previously worked on various projects with Hungri Games.

Hungri Games was founded by former Garena, Bigpointand Yoozoo Games operation leaders in 2019 along with offices located in Istanbul and Belfast. They have been developing and publishing mid-core mobile games on a regular basis by pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the ecosystem.

It is evident that the seed round investment will accelerate Hungri Games' growth by enabling the studio to expand its portfolio and development on multiple titles, including the highly anticipated Racing RPG, Metahorse Unity .

Metahorse Unity represents a new frontier in both mobile gaming industry and web3, combining thrilling horse racing with deep RPG elements and introducing a genuine free to play business model as monetisation tool. Players will be able to train, breed, and race horses in a rich virtual world, engaging in strategic gameplay that promises to redefine the genre.

Secondary market creation will be one of the fundamental ecosystems for the retention and monetisation of Metahorse Unity where multiple features will support this creator and trader-based Horse Racing ecosystem.

As it is remembered that Hungri Games has recently announced a collaboration with Polygon in order to create a unique, more immersive, and more affordable gaming experience for Metahorse Unity players worldwide. Metahorse Unity will mark a meaningful step forward in blockchain gaming by bringing the best of decentralised technology to mainstream mobile and web gaming players.

Kagan Berk Kocak, Founder of Hungri Games, said, "We're incredibly grateful for the confidence our investors have shown in our vision and our team. This funding will empower us to take our games to new heights and reach even more players around the world."

Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox, also added, "I’m pleased to support the Hungri Games experienced team on their journey of creating high-quality engaging mobile games that uses blockchain technology”.

The investment also includes participation from individuals who had previously worked on various projects with HungriGames, reinforcing the strong relationships and trust the studio has built within the industry.

For more information about Hungri Games and their upcoming projects, please visit www.hungrigames.com



About Hungri Games: Hungri Games is a game studio located in Istanbul and the UK, consisting of over 30 team members, specialising in Web3 gaming. Hungri Games, which was founded in 2019 with a team formed by mobile gaming industry experts. It brings together experienced professionals in the mobile game industry and has a portfolio of developing and publishing innovative mid-core and core games in the industry. HungriGames targets to create fun and unique games to diversify and enrich global gaming audiences and make a continuous contribution to the mobile gaming industry. Hungri Games lately focuses on RPG and SLG genres and aims to define the playbook of mid-core / core development of games as well as setting a publishing benchmark for the next generation.

Twitter: twitter.com/metahorseunity



Discord: https://discord.com/invite/metahorseunity



Telegram: https://t.me/MetahorseUnityNFT



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@MetahorseUnity





