GH Research Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash position

Cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities were $238.1 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $251.7 million as of December 31, 2022. Cash equivalents and other financial assets comprise money market funds. Marketable securities comprise investment grade bonds. We believe that our existing cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities will be sufficient for us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2026.

Research and development expenses

R&D expenses were $7.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.2 million for the same quarter in 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased activities relating to our technical development and clinical trials and increases in employee expenses to support these activities.

General and administrative expenses

G&A expenses were $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.5 million for the same quarter in 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees and employee expenses offset by lower insurance costs.

Net loss

Net loss was $7.7 million, or $0.15 loss per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net profit of $0.3 million, or $0.01 earnings per share, for the same quarter in 2022. The net profit in the prior year quarter was due to a foreign exchange gain which was not repeated in 2023.

Business Updates

GH001

GH001, our proprietary inhalable mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate, is currently being investigated in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201). Patient enrollment for this trial is underway, with expected recruitment of approximately 80 patients across several European countries. The primary objective is to determine the efficacy of our single-day individualized dosing regimen (IDR) of GH001 compared with placebo in improving depressive symptoms as assessed by the mean change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) at the end of the 7-day double-blind phase. The double-blind phase is followed by a 6-month open-label extension phase where all patients can receive treatment with the GH001 IDR as-needed, based on the patient’s clinical status. Further trial design details are described in our corporate presentation, which is available in the investor section on our website.

As previously announced, we expect to submit an IND with the U.S. FDA for GH001 in TRD, delivered with our proprietary aerosol delivery device, in the third quarter of 2023. Pending clearance by the FDA, we expect to initiate a Phase 1 clinical pharmacology trial of GH001 delivered with our proprietary aerosol delivery device in healthy volunteers (GH001-HV-106) in the fourth quarter of 2023. The trial is designed to support bridging to the clinical data generated with the third-party device we currently use in our clinical trials.

Our Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial of GH001 in postpartum depression (GH001-PPD-203) is ongoing and, as previously announced, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial of GH001 in bipolar II disorder with a current depressive episode (GH001-BD-202) is recruiting slower than previously projected and we now expect this trial to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

GH002

As previously announced, our randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging clinical pharmacology trial of GH002, our mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach, in healthy volunteers (GH002-HV-105) is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Expansion of Executive Management Team

We are pleased to announce the recent expansion of our Executive Management Team, with the appointment of Velichka (Villy) Valcheva, MD, MSc as VP Clinical Research and Medical Affairs. Villy has more than 20 years’ experience in various leadership roles, with global exposure in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including Global Senior Medical Director positions at Ipsen and Sanofi. Villy joins us from Albireo, where, in her position as VP and Head of Medical Affairs International, she was responsible for all international medical activities, played a pivotal role in gaining market access across multiple countries, was deeply involved in driving the company’s strategic decisions, and significantly contributed to the recent acquisition of Albireo by Ipsen.

GH RESEARCH PLC



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 Operating expenses Research and development (7,176) (4,240) (14,482) (8,954) General and administration (2,749) (2,510) (5,862) (5,802) Loss from operations (9,925) (6,750) (20,344) (14,756) Finance income 2,122 - 3,611 - Finance expense (179) - (350) - Movement of expected credit loss 217 - 18 - Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 36 7,084 (1,601) 9,327 Total other income 2,196 7,084 1,678 9,327 (Loss)/profit before tax (7,729) 334 (18,666) (5,429) Tax charge/(credit) - - - - (Loss)/profit for the period (7,729) 334 (18,666) (5,429) Other comprehensive (expense)/income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value movement on marketable securities (1,512) - (788) - Currency translation adjustment (57) (7,054) 1,619 (9,315) Total comprehensive loss for the period (9,298) (6,720) (17,835) (14,744) Attributable to owners: (Loss)/profit for the period (7,729) 334 (18,666) (5,429) Total comprehensive loss for the period (9,298) (6,720) (17,835) (14,744) (Loss)/earnings per share Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (in USD) (0.15) 0.01 (0.36) (0.10)



