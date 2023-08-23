INE Marks 20 Years of IT Training Excellence

Cary, NC, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a global leader in lab-centered cybersecurity, networking, and cloud training, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this month, marking two decades of delivering professional technical training to IT and cybersecurity professionals. INE has grown from a small start-up in Reno, Nevada to a trailblazing and engaging hands-on technical training solution for organizations globally.

“We are so proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “And doing it with the foundation that built this organization. We believe in the power of expert instruction and market-leading hands-on learning. Our platform connects practitioners with experts, allowing them to practice what they are learning, from the latest cybersecurity vulnerabilities to cloud infrastructure to installing new networks.

This formula for success means that organizations, and the practitioners within them, can feel secure in the delivery of their systems and protocols.”

INE was founded by a small group of IT practitioners who realized more robust study methods were needed to find success with the difficult-to-achieve CCIE certification, Cisco’s flagship expert-level networking certification. INE was built on the belief that hands-on training combined with the flexibility of self-paced learning was the most effective way to learn and be prepared to execute with expertise on the job. INE’s Co-founder, 4x CCIE, and current Director of Networking Content Brian McGahan set a practical learning standard in the earliest days of the company, and remains instrumental in making the hands-on experience a cornerstone of INE’s training. INE has stayed ahead of training needs by creating opportunities for organizations to have a one-stop-shop for maturing and upskilling technologists.

Through investments in infrastructure and new technologies, INE has become synonymous with hands-on learning for in-demand training programs industry-wide. Acquisitions including eLearnSecurity and Pentester Academy enabled INE to blend emerging cybersecurity technologies with proven training success. This growth allowed INE to build a powerful lab platform that is accessible, scalable, and affordable; expanding its training offerings into a one-stop-shop for organizations and IT professionals to upskill, reskill, and cross-skill across networking and cybersecurity departments.

In the coming weeks, INE will release highly sought after features and products, like skill assessments for teams and additional hands-on practice platforms, in conjunction with the marking of its 20th anniversary. You can hear more from Brian McGahan about his journey and how INE has evolved through the years here .

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

