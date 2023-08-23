Global On-call Scheduling Software Market Set to Reach $5.75 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Prompt Staff Communication

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global On-call Scheduling Software Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global On-call Scheduling Software Market size was estimated at USD 1.38 billion in 2022, USD 1.64 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.53% to reach USD 5.75 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market is studied across Services and Solutions. The Solutions is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across Cloud-based and On-premise. The Cloud-based is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Business and Medical. The Business is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:



What is the market size and forecast of the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global On-call Scheduling Software Market?

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising need for businesses to reach out to their staff more promptly

Rising corporate sectors and need to keep track of employee shifts and rotating schedules

Increasing trend of online working and work-from-home

Restraints

High execution cost of software

Opportunities

Development of cloud-based on-call scheduling software

Rising investment in digital transformation initiatives

Challenges

Customer unawareness about on-call scheduling software

Companies Mentioned



Absolute ERP

Adjuvant Technologies, LLC

Amtelco

Central Logic, Inc.

Everbridge, Inc.

MDSYNCNET

PerfectServe, Inc.

QGenda LLC

QliqSOFT Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Shift Administrators LLC

SimplyCast

Spok Inc.

Squadcast, Inc.

Vinzant Software Inc.

