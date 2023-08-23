Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Additional Call Details:

What: Peloton Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI910b1a1c4910402f814c225464813dd1

Live Audio Webcast: https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has nearly 7 Million Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.