Global IoT Technology Market Poised for Growth Amidst COVID-19, Geopolitical Changes, and High Inflation

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Technology Market by Node Component, Software Solution, Platform, Service, End-Use Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT Technology Market on a global scale is expected to experience substantial growth, with a significant CAGR forecasted for the upcoming period.

Regional revenue generation has been boosted by economic and significant infrastructure development. The analysis of patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption has enabled market participants to capitalize on potential opportunities.

Furthermore, the accompanied qualitative and quantitative parameters in the report, including detailed analysis, have highlighted the market's driving and restraining factors.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global IoT Technology Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Node Component, the market is studied across Connectivity IC, Logic Device, Memory Device, Processor, and Sensor. The Connectivity IC is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Software Solution, the market is studied across Data Management, Network Bandwidth Management, Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Remote Monitoring, and Security Solution. The Security Solution is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Platform, the market is studied across Application Management, Device Management, and Network Management. The Application Management is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Service, the market is studied across Managed Services and Professional Services. The Professional Services is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use Application, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, BFSI, Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Wearable Devices. The Agriculture is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT Technology Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT Technology Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global IoT Technology Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT Technology Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT Technology Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT Technology Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT Technology Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Potential demand attributed to increasing adoption of IoT solutions by end-user sectors worldwide

Proliferation in smart city initiatives with higher utilization of IoT technological solutions

Growing penetration of smart devices coupled with upsurging numbers of internet connections

Restraints

High cost associated with installation and manufacturing of IoT solutions

Opportunities

Emergence of cloud platform solutions with heightened demand for data centers

Favorable governmental initiatives and investments for implementation of IoT solutions

Challenges

Concerns associated with privacy and security of user data

Companies Mentioned

Arm Limited

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAP SE

Software AG

SparkCognition, Inc.

Wind River Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1jncl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.