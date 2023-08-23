Mass Megawatts Announces Improvement to Increase Power Output of an Additional Twenty Percent to the Recently Announced Innovations; Company Seeking UL 3703 Certification of Solar Trackers for Turbocharging Sales

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts (OTC: MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com announces plans to seek UL 3703 certification, the Standard for Solar Trackers, involving rigorous inspection and evaluation of tracker performance. In addition to recent innovations, Mass Megawatts also announced the improvement of an additional 20 percent with an innovative redesign of its patent pending solar tracker to maximize the albedo or solar reflection effect of receiving electric power output from the backside of solar panels that can accept solar rays from both sides of the solar panel. The cost saving improvement is possible since the patent pending solar tracker has the competitive advantage of using a low-cost method for protection against high wind and hurricane related events. The solar panels attached to the tracker platform would force the face of the panels to turn 90 degrees from the direction of the wind. The “yaw sideways” technique avoids the need for additional material and cost needed to protect against high wind events.



Earlier this summer, the Mass Megawatts announced a photovoltaic version of the concentrated power system. The concentrator section has two times more surface area than the area of the solar panels. The concentrators do not have to be expensive parabolic objects. It can be inexpensive flat silver colored canvas like sections which focus directly on an even manner onto the solar panels through the day using our platform based low-cost solar tracker. The silver color for reflectors is important due to the high albedo (reflectivity) effect of silver. The avoidance of concentrated hot spots on the solar panel is avoided using a dual axis version of solar tracker software using a motor to move the horizontal section of solar panels and an actuator to move the vertical section which raises and lowers the panels to an optimal level for that time of the year. At the same time, the maximum output from the reflectors of 110 percent more output is enhanced on top of the 36 percent additional output from our patent pending platform based solar tracker. As a result, the total additional power output is 170 percent greater than similar number of solar panels without the solar tracker and reflectors.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power.

Contact:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc.

info@massmegawatts.com