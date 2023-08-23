Navigating Ambulatory Software Market Shifts: COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and Inflation Effects Explored

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ambulatory Software Market by Component, Type, Deployment, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ambulatory Software Market size was estimated at USD 7.24 billion in 2022, USD 7.86 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.63% to reach USD 14.05 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Ambulatory Software Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Ambulatory Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market is studied across Ambulatory Electronic Health Record or Electronic Medical Records, Ambulatory Medical Billing, Ambulatory Patient Portal, and Ambulatory Practice Management (PM). The Ambulatory Patient Portal is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is studied across All-in-One Ambulatory Software and Modular Ambulatory Software. The Modular Ambulatory Software is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Cloud is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers and Independent Ambulatory Centers. The Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ambulatory Software Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ambulatory Software Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ambulatory Software Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ambulatory Software Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ambulatory Software Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ambulatory Software Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ambulatory Software Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Digitization and virtualization for better management of ambulatory care services

Increasing demand of EHR integrated ambulatory software

Supportive government initiatives to enhance the patient record portal

Restraints

High cost of deployment including infrastructural developments

Opportunities

Integrating clinical decision support tools into ambulatory care workflows for improved outcomes and patient safety

Incorporating billing, practice management, and revenue cycle management

Challenges

Complicated interoperability issues

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Athenahealth, Inc.

Change Healthcare Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

eClinicalWorks, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health, LLC

iSALUS, LLC

Kareo, Inc. by Tebra Technologies, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Updox LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snxvx7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment