Fecal Calprotectin Test Market revenue to hit USD 350 Million by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fecal calprotectin test market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~12% from 2023 to 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 350 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 180 million in the year 2022.Market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of colon cancer, inflammatory bowel syndrome, and other gastrointestinal diseases. This is as a result of the fecal calprotectin test which is used to diagnose these diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 9.6 million in the year 2018, there has more than 10 million deaths from cancer in the year 2020. Additionally, in the year 2020, there were 1.93 million new cases of colorectal cancer worldwide. In addition, colon and rectal cancer itself was noted to kill 916,000 people in the year 2020.

Moreover, it is estimated that rising awareness of people for early detection of diseases and increased investment in research activities are expected to boost the market growth. According to the World Bank, 2.203% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) was spent on R&D activities in 2018. Additionally, government initiatives to provide efficient healthcare to the people, along with increasing personal disposable income, are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Fecal Calprotectin Test Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The colorectal cancer segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Prevalence of Cancer Across the World to Boost Market Growth

Cancer incidence is expressed as the number of people living without a cancer diagnosis. It is defined by how often cancer develops (incidence) and how long people live after a diagnosis (survival). Therefore, the most common cancers with the longest survival rates have the highest prevalence. For instance, the prevalence of breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men is high, estimated at 42% and 43%, respectively, in 2019. Global cancer research and development activity was noted to continue to increase in the year 2021, and the number of clinical trials is projected to start increasing by 50% in the year 2021. Moreover, the economic expenditure for cancer treatment and therapy development is increasing year by year in various health areas around the world. Global oncology spending in 2021 is approximately USD 185 billion. For comparison, six years ago, oncology spending was about USD 85 billion. FDA-approved biomarkers, such as activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations, can determine the efficacy of EGFR inhibitors. Gefitinib is a targeted cancer drug. Response rates to gefitinib were over 60% in selected patients and approximately 25% in unselected patients. Therefore, the increasing rate of new drug development is expected to be another key factor contributing to the growth of market.

Fecal Calprotectin Test Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Aged Population to Drive Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The fecal calprotectin test market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The regional growth can majorly be attributed to the improvements in healthcare systems and the high prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases in the region. The growth of the market in this region can also be attributed to the constantly growing older population throughout the region. The elderly is more susceptible to cancer diseases that require fecal calprotectin for their treatment. Asia Pacific's population is aging faster than any other region in the world. Among the total aging population of the world, Asia-Pacific accounts for 60 percent, or 630 million, who are 60 years of age or older. The geriatric population in the region is projected to reach 1.3 billion by the year 2050. Additionally, the government's role in raising awareness regarding cancer is expected to boost market growth in the region. Moreover, increasing numbers of cancer patients and deaths and increased funding for medical infrastructure are expected to positively influence the growth of the market in the region.

Rising Research Activity to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The fecal calprotectin test market in the North American region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in the region is mainly backed by population growth, research activity, and health insurance that covers various cancer diagnoses and corresponding treatments. Rising economic conditions and the affordability of advanced treatments for patients are further expected to boost market growth in this region during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. disposable income per capita was observed to increase by 0.3% to USD 71.6 billion in August 2022, while personal spending was observed to increase by 0.4% to USD 6.75 billion. In the United States, in the year 2019, there were 1,752,735 new cancer cases reported and 599,589 cancer deaths; that is, for every 100,000 people, 439 new cancer cases were reported, and 146 people died of cancer. In addition, North American insurers offer efficient reimbursement policies to patients undergoing cancer treatment, encouraging patients to choose advanced treatment modalities. Therefore, it is also estimated to contribute significantly to the growth of the regional market.

Fecal Calprotectin, Segmentation by Disease Type

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Colorectal Cancer

Celiac Disease

Others

Amongst these four segments, the colorectal cancer segment in fecal calprotectin test marketis anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The segment's expansion can be attributed to an increase in cancer cases, combined with increased cancer awareness among people. The American Cancer Society estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States in 2023 at 106,970 new cases of colon cancer and 46,050 new cases of rectal cancer. Early cases of colon cancer may begin as benign polyps. They are often asymptomatic, but can be detected during screening. For this reason, doctors recommend screening for those at high risk and those over the age of 50. The symptoms of colon cancer depend on the size and location of the cancer. Common symptoms include changes in bowel habits, changes in stool consistency, blood in the stool, and abdominal discomfort. Treatment of colorectal cancer depends on the size, location, and spread of the cancer. Common treatments include surgery to remove the cancer, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

Fecal Calprotectin, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academics

Research Institutes

Others

Amongst these five segments, the hospitals segment in fecal calprotectin test marketis anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the existence of a huge patient pool in hospital facilities requiring treatment for colorectal cancer. Moreover, increasing health expenditure per capita is also estimated to contribute to segment growth. As of 2019, health expenditure per capita was USD 1115.01 among the global population. Hospitals provide a wide range of medical care. Physicians, called hospital doctors, typically specialize in internal medicine, pediatrics, or general practice. They have the knowledge to solve common problems and the resources to solve more complex medical problems. Hospitals may also offer specialized care, such as in neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, and oncology. Unlike general hospitals, specialty hospitals help saves on medical costs. Hospitals are classified as general hospitals, specialty hospitals, or government hospitals based on their source of income.

Fecal Calprotectin, Segmentation by Patient Type

Geriatric

Pediatric

Adult

Few of the well-known market leaders in the fecal calprotectin test market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bioserv Diagnostics Gmbh, Epitope Diagnostics, Inc., LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc., and RayBiotech, Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Fecal Calprotectin Test Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific launches a new high-capacity electroporation system for cell therapy developers to accelerate commercial production of clinical therapeutic systems.

Exelixis Inc. announces successful results of cabozantinib in combination with immunotherapy in patients with advanced colorectal cancer.

