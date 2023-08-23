Market Dynamics and Key Trends Shaping the Future of Global Precision Source Measure Unit Industry

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market by Product, Current Range, Form Factor, Industry Vertical - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market size was estimated at USD 490.28 million in 2022, USD 535.93 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.43% to reach USD 1,252.42 million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Application Specific SMUs and General Purpose SMUs. The General Purpose SMUs commanded largest market share of 81.68% in 2022, followed by Application Specific SMUs.

Based on Current Range, the market is studied across 1 mA - 1 A, 1 A - 1 mA, and Above 1 A. The 1 mA - 1 A commanded largest market share of 36.36% in 2022, followed by 1 A - 1 mA.

Based on Form Factor, the market is studied across Benchtop and Modular. The Benchtop commanded largest market share of 35.54% in 2022, followed by Modular.

Based on Industry Vertical, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, and IT & Telecommunication. The Healthcare commanded largest market share of 23.65% in 2022, followed by Aerospace & Defense.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 37.00% in 2022, followed by Americas.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for High Precision Resolution and Flexibility of Electronic Components

Growing Use of IoT-Based Devices and Need to Optimize Battery Life

Restraints

Issues Associated with the Design Mechanism, Certification, and Commercialization of Precision SMUs

Opportunities

Emergence of Technologically Advanced Precision SMUs

Expanding Investments in Renewable Energy Contributing to the Use of Green Energy Devices

Challenges

Measurement Complexities and Issues in SMUs

Companies Mentioned

Acquisys

Advantest Corporation

Aim and Thurlby Thandar Instruments

Amplicon Liveline Ltd.

Artisan Technology Group

Chroma ATE Inc.

Dan-el Technologies LTD.

ITECH ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.

MDL Technologies Limited

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Ossila Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

SgLabs

Tektronix, Inc.

TestEquity LLC

Testforce Systems Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Transcat, Inc.

Vektrex

VigVen Tech Mark Pvt. Ltd.

VX Instruments GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

