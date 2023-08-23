QuantGate Systems Inc Appoints Allan Bezanson as New Chief Executive Officer to Drive Fintech Innovation

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantGate Systems Inc (OTCQB: QGSI), the pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) fintech solution company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Allan Bezanson as its new Chief Executive Officer from September 1, 2023. With an outstanding history of driving businesses to success in equities, private equity, investment, and AI, Bezanson's appointment signifies a turning point for QuantGate. His wealth of experience and significant impact underscore his pivotal role in revolutionizing market decision-making through cutting-edge AI and big-data processing.



Bezanson’s track record exemplifies his impact on the financial realm. Notably, as an early investor and Board member at the A.I. leader Oxford Immune Algorithmics Ltd. This visionary contribution underscores Bezanson's deep understanding of AI's potential applications and its power to reshape industries.

Bezanson's background includes leadership engagements in hedge funds, corporate oil and gas, private equity, and financial services, reflecting his comprehensive grasp of capital markets from both buy and sell perspectives. From 1985 to 2010, Bezanson traded multiple billions annually across fixed-income, FX, futures, equities and derivative markets. His strategic advisory and financing efforts have notably propelled entities like Altus, Bluewave Energy, FCF Capital, Polaris Infrastructure, and more to success.

"I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at QuantGate. The company's dedication to innovating the fintech landscape through AI resonates with my own commitment to transformative advancements," expressed Bezanson. "My focus is on accelerating QuantGate's growth, utilizing our proprietary technologies to provide traders worldwide with precise, data-driven tools for making informed decisions."

QuantGate Systems Inc's subsidiary, Pilot Trading, stands as a testament to the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge SaaS solutions and seamless API integration for more informed real-time market insights. Bezanson's appointment is a demonstration of QuantGate's forward momentum as it continues offering traders exclusive and unique insights by analyzing participants actions as they enter and exit the Order Book. Through their advanced A.I. algorithms, they give traders a 5-minute glimpse into the future.

"QuantGate warmly welcomes Allan Bezanson as our new CEO. His visionary leadership skill is evident, with a background in equities, investment, and AI. Allan’s strategic direction for QuantGate is crystal clear, driven by the distinctive data extraction method from the order book," emphasized Wayne Welter, Chairman at QuantGate Systems Inc. " Allan foresees the AI system as a bridge to pivotal partnerships with hedge funds, prop trading entities, and diverse groups, propelling QuantGate to the significant growth we know the company is capable of."

QuantGate Systems Inc is poised to embark on a revolutionary journey under Bezanson's strategic leadership. His profound international exposure and history of successful ventures make him a catalyst for propelling QuantGate to new heights in the dynamic fintech landscape.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.:



QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded fintech company revolutionizing financial technology through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms. With its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pilot Trading, QuantGate empowers traders globally with a comprehensive suite of real-time insights with cutting-edge SaaS solutions and seamless API integration, enabling them to navigate the market with unparalleled confidence.



For additional information, visit QuantGate Systems and Pilot Trading or follow them on Twitter, Facebook , LinkedIn , Discord and Instagram .

For more information, please contact:

QuantGate Systems Inc. Wayne Welter, Chairman

150 Bloor Street West, M103 Toronto, ON, M5S 1M4 E: wayne.w@QuantGatesystems.com

T: +1 416-479-0880

Allan Bezanson Incoming CEO, QuantGate Systems Inc. E: allan.b@QuantGatesystems.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bennett Milner Williams Consulting Ltd. Victoria Bennett, Principal E: victoria@bmwconsults.com

T: +1 403 589-7992

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.