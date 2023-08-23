Increasing Demand for Marketing and Advertising Solutions to Fuel the Global Web-to-Print Software Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web-to-Print Software Market by Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Print Broker, Print House) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Web-to-Print Software Market size was estimated at USD 576.77 million in 2022, USD 625.36 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% to reach USD 1,112.79 million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Web-to-Print Software Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Web-to-Print Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Cloud is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Print Broker and Print House. The Print House is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Web-to-Print Software Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Web-to-Print Software Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Web-to-Print Software Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Web-to-Print Software Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Web-to-Print Software Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Web-to-Print Software Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Web-to-Print Software Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing use of software among corporate clients and availability to broad range of customization

Increasing demand for marketing and advertising solutions

Growing implementation of online trade and commerce

Restraints

High cost of the software

Opportunities

Increasing acceptance of cloud-based software

Rising demand for next generation Web-to-Print software

Challenges

Availability of varied alternatives

Companies Mentioned

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Aleyant Systems

Amazing Print, Corp.

Amicon Technologies

Avanti Computer Systems Limited

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Gelato

HP Inc.

InkSoft

Lucid Software Inc.

PageFlex

PrintSites

Quark Software Inc.

Radix web

RedTie Group

Rocketprint Software

Vpress

Xerox Corporation

