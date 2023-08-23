Global Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market is Estimated to Increase at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2023-2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate is expected to close at US$ 1.93 billion.
Increasing consumer demand for effective and safe skincare products, and increased awareness about skincare routines drive the market for polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate, as it can enhance the texture, emulsification, and moisturizing properties of skincare formulations, making products more effective and enjoyable to use.
Rising awareness about skin health is fueling the demand for products that not only provide cosmetic benefits but also promote skin wellness, driving the market growth during the forecast period Increased awareness of personal grooming and self-care, and increasing demand for hair care & skin care products to drive the market growth
Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85768
“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 1.8 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 3.4 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|7.3%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|410 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Source, Grade, Form, Function, Application
|Regions Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|Evonik, Azelis Americas, LLC, KCI, The Herbarie, Cargill, Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd., Spiga Nord S.p.A., The Good Scents Company, Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc., Cosmacon GmbH, The Lubrizol Corporation
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market was valued at US$ 1.8 billion
- By grade, the pharmaceutical grade segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.
- Based on the function, the emulsifier segment accounts for the highest market share as Polyglyceryl-3 methyl glucose distearate excels in this role, helping formulators create emulsions that maintain their integrity over time
- Based on application, the baby care product segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period.
Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Increased disposable income, and changing beauty standards. This growth leads to higher demand for cosmetic ingredients, including Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate.
- Increasing technological advances & research and development efforts to improve the properties and performance of Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate contribute to its market growth.
- Manufacturers are investing in the expansion of their production facilities to cater to the growing demand and ensure an adequate supply of polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate
For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85768<ype=S
Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market – Regional Analysis
- North America is anticipated to dominate the polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established cosmetics and skincare industry, with a focus on product innovation and consumer preferences for high-quality formulations. Region's emphasis on natural and clean beauty products might drive the demand for naturally derived emulsifiers like Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate.
- The polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period rising disposable income, urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and increased awareness of skincare. Consumers in the region often seek products that offer superior texture and performance, which could contribute to the demand for effective emulsifiers.
Competitive Landscape
The global polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global polyglyceryl-3 methylglucose distearate market report:
- Evonik
- Azelis Americas, LLC
- KCI
- The Herbarie
- Cargill
- Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Spiga Nord S.p.A.
- The Good Scents Company
- Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc.
- Cosmacon GmbH
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Others
Key Developments in the Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market
- In June 2023 - Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry and plant extraction for the personal care and cosmetics industries. Effective immediately, Azelis will distribute Berkem’s complete portfolio of plant-based cosmetics ingredients in Thailand and Korea.
- In June 2023 - Lubrizol Life Science (LLS) is a leader in the beauty industry, known for its creative and innovative products. Now LLS is taking that legacy into the captivating world of virtual reality with the introduction of Argireline®peptide verse, an immersive metaverse experience that celebrates the evolution of Argireline® peptide.
If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85768
Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate Market – Key Segmentation
- Source
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
- Form
- Liquid
- Powder
- Others
- Function
- Emulsifier
- Surfactant
- Thickening Agent
- Emollient
- Humectant
- Others
- Application
- Bath & Shower Gels
- Hair Conditioning & Shampoo
- Foundations
- Face Powders & Blushes
- Antiperspirant & Deodorants
- Sunscreens
- Lip Gloss
- Moisturizers
- Skin Lightening Creams
- Baby Care Products
- Serums
- Others
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Read More Related Reports:
Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market Status ,Growth ,Trends and Outlook – 2031
Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth
Glycerol Carbonate Market Status ,Growth ,Trends and Outlook – 2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com