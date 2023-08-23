Tablet Coatings Market Size to Exceed USD 824 Million by 2031, Demonstrating a Notable CAGR of 5.3%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for Tablet Coatings was estimated to be worth a market valuation of around US$ US$ 824 Million in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a booming 5.3 % CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 1,543 Million.



Growth of the global tablet coatings market can be ascribed to the expansion of the generics market, rise in demand for sports nutraceuticals, and increase in uptake of biopharmaceuticals.

Increase in outsourcing of operations and rise in R&D activities in pharmaceuticals in developed countries are creating lucrative opportunities for players in the tablet coatings market.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83048

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 824 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1,543 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.3% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 274 Pages Market Segmentation By Polymer Type, Type of Coating, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Invacare Corporation Sunrise Medical LLC Ottobock Permobil Pride Mobility Products Corp Drive Medical GF Health Products, Inc. 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Karman Healthcare Hoveround

Key Findings of Market Report

Increase in focus on sports nutrition is likely to drive the oral formulations market in the next few years. In turn, this is projected to propel the global tablet coatings market.





Generic medications are less expensive and possess similar therapeutic efficacy and safety characteristics as their branded counterparts.





Based on type of coating, the film-coated tablets segment held significant share of the global tablet coatings market in 2021.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the tablet coatings market was valued at US$ 877 million

Based on the type of coating, the film-coated tablets segment held a significant share of the global tablet coatings market during the forecast period.

Based on the polymer type, the cellulosic polymers segment accounts for the highest market share.

Based on end-user, the pharmaceuticals industry segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period, due to an increase in demand for pharmaceutical tablet coatings, and a surge in the number of drugs launched as tablet formulations.

Tablet Coatings: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing demand for film-coated tablets in the pharmaceutical industry due to the benefits of shorter processing time and fairly thin coats compared to other types of coatings.

Sugar coating technique for coating tablets is gaining traction in recent years as it minimizes the risk of medication errors.

Increasing technological advances and research and development efforts in the field of tablet coatings lead to the development of new coating materials, processes, and techniques that enhance drug performance.

Pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers invest in R&D to develop innovative tablet formulations and coatings that enhance drug efficacy and patient experience.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83048<ype=S

Global Tablet Coatings Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Tablet Coatings market in different regions. They are:

North America is projected to be a highly lucrative region of the global market during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than 40% share of the global table coatings market in 2021. Development of innovative pharmaceutical products, generics, and biosimilars along with the lucrative presence of key players is expected to drive the market in North America.





The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), rise in number of companies setting up manufacturing units in countries in the region, favorable government regulations, and low labor & manufacturing costs are projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Global Tablet Coatings Market: Key Players

The global tablet coatings market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the tablet coatings market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global tablet coatings market report:

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical LLC

Ottobock

Permobil

Pride Mobility Products Corp

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Karman Healthcare

Hoveround

Other prominent players



Key Developments in the Tablet Coatings Market

Colorcon introduced advanced tablet coating systems that offer improved film adhesion, texture, and appearance. Collaborations with pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop customized coating solutions for specific drug formulations.





introduced advanced tablet coating systems that offer improved film adhesion, texture, and appearance. Collaborations with pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop customized coating solutions for specific drug formulations. Evonik Industries AG announced the launch of innovative tablet coating technologies that provide optimized drug release profiles and improved taste masking. Research and development efforts to create coatings with enhanced biocompatibility and biodegradability.



If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83048

Tablet Coatings Market – Key Segments

Polymer Type

Cellulosic Polymers Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Ethyl Cellulose (EC) Methyl Cellulose Others

Vinyl Derivatives Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone Polyvinyl Alcohol Others

Acrylic Polymers Polymethacrylate Polymethyl Methacrylate Others

Others Polyethylene Glycol Polydextrose Others Slings



Type of Coating

Film-coated Tablets

Sugar-coated Tablets

Enteric-coated Tablets

Gelatin-coated Tablets

Others



End-user

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Read More Related Reports:

Lung Cancer Treatment Market Insights - Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, and Key Growth Drivers

Interspinous Spacers Industry Trends [2022-2031] | Analysis, Scope, and the Forces Fueling Growth

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Size, Exploring Growth Trends, Anticipating Future Scenarios 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com