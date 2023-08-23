Mobiquity Technologies' ElecTech Platform: Changing the Landscape of Political Campaign Engagement

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, announces its ElecTech platform has achieved a 97% video completion rate for a series of campaigns run by a national political action committee, proving that captivating videos are not limited to the realm of gaming. Instead, the key lies in delivering content that deeply resonates with viewers, compelling them to actively participate.



Dean Julia, the CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, firmly believes that first-party data is the essential ingredient in effective political advertising. "In the dynamic world of politics, establishing authentic connections is of utmost importance. First-party data provides an unprecedented insight into the desires and beliefs of the electorate. Through ElecTech, we're not merely sending out messages; we're fostering connections. It's a personalized relationship where candidates genuinely connect with their constituents," commented Mr. Julia.

The strength of ElecTech lies in its advanced algorithms and exclusive data analysis techniques. By harnessing the unparalleled potential of first-party data, ElecTech tailors and delivers messages that deeply resonate with the core convictions of the audience. This approach enables the creation of content that viewers don't just passively observe – they actively experience and internalize.

Looking ahead, Mr. Julia expresses unwavering confidence in ElecTech as a game-changer for upcoming elections. "ElecTech isn't just another tool in the political advertising toolbox. It's a necessity, as proven by the 97% video completion rates. When you directly address the emotions of the voters, they don't simply listen – they engage. In politics, this active engagement marks the difference between passive acknowledgment and passionate advocacy."

As campaigns continue to embrace digital strategies and voters become increasingly discerning, it's evident that the ElecTech platform, which prioritizes authentic connections through genuine data, will lead the way.

About Mobiquity Technologies:

