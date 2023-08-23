BlockQuarry Corp. Announces Completion of 2022 Annual Audit and Submission of OTCQB Application

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) (“BlockQuarry” or the “Company”), a Texas-based company with commercial-stage operations in the energy and infrastructure industry, is pleased to announce completion of the 2022 annual audit and submission of its application to the OTCQB with the OTC Markets.

The Company’s third-party auditing firm has completed its 2022 annual audit and will be posted shortly to OTC Markets. The audit confirms that 2022 was the best year for the Company in terms of revenue with an increase of over 500% in annual revenues compared to 2021 with revenues just shy of $6 million.

Additionally, the company has submitted its application with the OTC Markets to be listed on the OTCQB tier. The application has been paid for and was received by OTC Markets and acknowledged; the final step was the completion of the audit before approval. The Company is expecting the tier upgrade in the coming weeks and will keep shareholders informed as more information progresses.

Alonzo Pierce, president and chair of BlockQuarry, stated: “Focusing on growing our Company has been the priority for us here over the last few years. Increasing revenue, decreasing liabilities and improving overall shareholder equity is the main focus. There has definitely been some turbulence the last few months, but we feel we are at the point of turning the ship around for good. I am extremely grateful for the shareholders and investors for their patience in this process as we look at a new chapter for BlockQuarry.”

Pierce continued, “We look forward to being an essential service provider and opening up a new stream of revenue to be announced shortly. Our goal is to expand our partnerships and provide as much value as we possibly can in the energy and infrastructure space for HPC (high-powered computing) and digital mining services.”

The Company is confident that with the completion of its 2022 annual audit, BlockQuarry will be approved and listed on the higher tier in the coming weeks.

All Company updates, material and nonmaterial, will only be made public via press releases, Twitter and/or via the Company’s website: www.BlockQuarry.io .

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) is a trusted American energy and infrastructure partner, dedicated to fostering carbon-negative industrial energy and facilitating its establishment on land. We offer sustainable, renewable, and cost-effective energy solutions for businesses that have a need for high-volume power, such as data warehousing, manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), and cryptocurrency mining.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company’s current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets ( www.otcmarkets.com ).

Company Contact:

info@blockquarry.io