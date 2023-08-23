Clearday Accelerates Growth of Innovation Centers

The Company Targets Four High Growth Markets in the Texaplex

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday (OTCQX: CLRD) is pleased to announce a strategic decision to accelerate the growth of our daily care innovation centers. The Company intends to focus on the segment of Americans who prefer to “Age in Place” in their home. Providing care services to the “Aging in place” market represents a significant revenue and profit opportunity for the Company through leveraging our current care infrastructure. Extending services to the aging in place community fits perfectly in our suite of services and core competency. Leveraging our best in class technological solutions and AI powered capabilities, we believe we are uniquely positioned to tap into and service a market with strong demographic trends with a deliberate investing strategy.

Today, approximately 5,123,000 seniors reside in Texas. The Company has identified a subset of retirees that provide a vibrant market for daily care in innovative centers. This is a market that will also provide the Company with an accelerated and subsidized sales pipeline. Jim Walesa, Founder and CEO noted: “Clearday’s daily care professionals have worked alongside one of the premier government agencies that support a specialized category of older Americans to receive innovative daily care. Our industry leading technological solutions, robotic enhanced companion care capabilities and phenomenal staff, will allow us to service this community better than anyone. It’s a perfect fit for us.”

Mr. Walesa added: “Our new market push falls directly in our sweet spot of focused companion care. People ,combined with technology, is the future of care. Additionally, the initial geography also couldn’t fit us better as the density around our San Antonio HQ will provide us many cost advantages.” In the first expansion strategy, Clearday has targeted four new markets which are all within an hour’s drive of its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. CEO Jim Walesa “As we begin to build on our traction and gain momentum, we will then look to other strategically sound geographies to expand into for our next phase.” Clearday’s care professionals have decades of experience operating communities with the highest rating in the industry consistently.

