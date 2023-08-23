SPEE3D CHOSEN TO BRING COLD SPRAY ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY TO THE US NAVAL POSTGRADUATE SCHOOL (NPS)

Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPEE3D , a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced they have partnered with CAM RE (Consortium for Additive Manufacturing Research and Education) to accelerate the adoption of metal-based additive manufacturing to support of the US Tri-Service Maritime forces, which includes the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The XSPEE3D printer will be utilized by the US Naval Postgraduate School by military graduate students and Ph.D. candidates, as well as research and development professionals.

CAMRE plans to leverage the XSPEE3D printer and its proprietary Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology to explore its Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) role for ships and vessels – both surface and undersea – and aircraft and ground equipment. During contested military trials and exercises, they will test and evaluate SPEE3D’s CSAM capabilities on the ground and onboard an amphibious warfare ship.



“The Naval Postgraduate School chose the XSPEE3D metal 3D printer because of its expeditionary nature that allows it to be contained inside a rugged and deployable metal container and deployed anywhere, including harsh field conditions,” said Chris Curran, Program Manager for CAMRE. “Uniquely, it runs on heated compressed air and does not require inert gasses or lasers, reducing risk to the operator. We were also impressed with its capabilities relating to build speeds and maximum part size and its lineup of current and future materials.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with CAMRE to bring access to our CSAM technology that allows them to integrate efforts with our company further, as well as with NAVSEA and Penn State University’s Applied Research Lab,” said Chris Harris, Vice President of Defense for the Americas at SPEE3D.“

Warfighters and maintainers require on-demand technology to quickly produce metal repair and replacement parts at the point-of-need to help minimize downtime and stay in the fight. XSPEE3D offers a containerized, ruggedized, deployable additive manufacturing capability that can function in austere environments while exposed to the elements. The WarpSPEE3D model is not containerized, making it well-suited for shop or depot use.