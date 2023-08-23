Data Science Salon Presents Miami Machine Learning Week: Spotlight on Applying Generative AI & Machine Learning in the Enterprise

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon , the most diverse data science and machine learning community in the US, is excited to host Miami Machine Learning Week from September 18-22. The highlight of the week is sixth annual Data Science Salon Miami on September 19, a one-day conference dedicated to exploring the applications of generative AI and machine learning in the enterprise. The event will be held at Superblue Miami in the vibrant Miami Arts District right next to Rubell Museum. With a curated selection of techican sessions, industry leaders and specialists will gather to educate each other on innovative solutions in generative AI, machine learning, predictive analytics, and best practices. Executives, senior data science practitioners, managers, analysts, and engineering professionals are among the attendees. The conference format includes talks, panels, an expo, and ample networking opportunities in a casual and entertaining environment.



Data Science Salon MIA aims to explore and discuss the sophisticated data science approaches used in enterprise settings. This conference series is designed to be both informative and engaging. "It's wonderful to have an event where everyone can learn from each other in a relaxed environment," said Matthew Denesuk, SVP, Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence at Royal Caribbean Group. No matter your level of expertise, whether you're a seasoned senior leader or an advanced practitioner, these events guarantee valuable insights and information tailored to your needs. Past attendees have praised the curated content and the ease of networking in such an intimate setting. "Our reputation lies in curating and fostering sophisticated conversations at the forefront of data science, machine learning, and AI," said Anna Anisin, Founder of the Data Science Salon Series.

The event will feature 30 speakers, including data leaders from Visa, Citi, Royal Caribbean Group, Amex, EY, Brex, AT&T, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Meta, TelevisaUnivision, PagerDuty,, and many more. Some of the topics covered at Data Science Salon Miami include:

- Usage of generative AI in monetization

- ChatGPT and generative AI models

- The use of Generative AI in personal finance management applications

- Data Visualization in the Age of AI

- Leveraging Large Language Models for Customer Service

- Customizing GPT Models for Domain-Specific NLP Tasks

- and much more!

Attendees will gain actionable insights from experts at the forefront of enterprise machine learning. The conference will cover every major application of generative AI machine learning in the enterprise, with over 350 attendees and cutting-edge research.

For this year's Data Science Salon MIA, we're thrilled to partner with CyVent, recognized for their trailblazing security services that harness automation for client empowerment. Every DSS MIA participant will instantly gain access to the "DSS & CyVent: Cyber Security in the Age of Gen AI" mini-summit on September 20th. Additionally, join us for the exclusive DSS Elevate brunch on September 21st at 4Geeks Academy, celebrating the prowess of women in data and tech. The festivities commence with a free community Meetup at Brainstation, where the spotlight will be on a fireside chat exploring Generative AI's role in the enterprise.

As the home market for the female-owned Data Science Salon, Miami holds special significance. DSS was launched six years ago and is headquartered in the heart of Miami, near the Design District. For more information on Data Science Salon Miami, visit https://datascience.salon/miami/ .

Data Science Salon is not just a conference; it is a unique community that brings together senior data science practitioners, machine learning experts, and other subject matter experts. In addition to face-to-face gatherings, the community offers webinars, podcasts, trainings, and a vast library of curated content to foster knowledge sharing, best practices, and innovative solutions. Discover more about Data Science Salon at https://datascience.salon/ .

Contacts:

For Media and Sponsorship Inquiries:

Anna Anisin

+1 305-215-4527

anna.a@formulatedby.com