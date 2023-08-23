Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation Announces Latest Donations and Awards

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Canada recently announced its latest round of donations through its Stop Hunger Foundation to strategic partners, scholarship winners and employee recognition awards. The Stop Hunger Foundation focuses on community investments that reflect and share its mission: charitable groups and individuals that build sustainable food systems in Canada, fight hunger in our communities, and empower women in need.



Through the foundation, Sodexo Canada donates time, skills, and money to tackle hunger and promote sustainable practices, with employees contributing over $142,000 to the fight against hunger last year. In 2022 the Stop Hunger Foundation supported more than 45 Canadian not for profit organizations, donating over $500,000, and reaching more than 800,000 beneficiaries. So far this year it has donated over $210,000.

“We’re dedicated to supporting people and organizations working to address food insecurity. This work matters and we’re proud of these efforts by both our employees and strategic partners,” says Johanne R. Bélanger, Chief Executive Officer, Sodexo Canada. “From fundraising activities, school breakfast programs, and educational scholarships to recognizing employees' involvement in their communities, each dollar donated to the Stop Hunger Foundation is invested in communities across Canada.”

Donation highlights include:

Second Harvest Canada – Feeding our future program (Toronto) -- $50,000

Soup Sisters and Broth Brothers Society (Calgary) -- $50,000

St. Boniface Street Links (Winnipeg) -- $25,000

Roots to Harvest (Thunder Bay) -- $15,000

Gina Gentleman Scholarship winners: Erin McReynolds and Sachin Matadeen -- $2,500/each



“Together with our employees and partners, we are creating a better future for Canadians and the communities we serve,” says Normand St-Gelais, Director of Corporate Responsibility, Sodexo Canada. “In both their professional and personal lives, the organizations, employees and scholarship winners we are recognizing exemplify the Sodexo and Stop Hunger Foundation values of kindness, dynamism, responsibility, and love for others.”

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures – Sodexo Canada

7000 employees

Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2023

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

Global Ecovadis Platinum Rating 2020

1 million consumers served daily

To learn more about our sustainability values, practices and partnerships visit sodexo.ca .

