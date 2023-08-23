Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size & Share to Surpass $186.67 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, The Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market is projected to reach a value of USD 186.67 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.60% from 2023 to 2030. The global Monoclonal Antibodies Industry is valued at USD 111.93 Billion in 2022.



Monoclonal Antibodies have emerged as invaluable tools within the field of immunotherapy. By intricately binding to specific proteins and cells, these monoclonal antibodies, often abbreviated as mAbs, revolutionize the way we approach various health challenges. Derived from a single parental cell, mAbs act as precise replicas of immune cells, wielding the power of monovalent affinity as they engage with antigens. This unique trait makes them a potent asset in the realm of medical science.

Immunotherapy, with its focused strategy of attaching mono to target cells, holds immense promise in healthcare. The versatility of monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to propel their demand skyward across the forecast period. This surge can be attributed to the growing emphasis on healthcare and its subsequent advancements. A crucial driving force behind this trend is the escalating investments in genomic research and development, which not only elevate the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies but also foster their role in shaping the future of medicine.

Key Highlights:

The largest segment of the monoclonal antibodies market in 2022 was the cancer segment, with a revenue share of 54.3%.

The second largest segment was the autoimmune diseases segment, with a revenue share of 20.9%.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases are the major drivers of the market growth.

The development of new and more effective monoclonal antibody therapies is also driving the market growth.

The high cost of monoclonal antibody therapies is a major challenge to the market growth.

The rising adoption of biosimilars is expected to hamper the market growth to some extent.

Top Companies in Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics: Monoclonal Antibodies Market

A pressing global concern casts its shadow over the world – an alarming surge in cancer and chronic disease cases. The pages of the GLOBOCAN report, authored by the esteemed International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), tell a stark tale: 2020 witnessed an approximate 19.3 million fresh cancer cases and around 10 million lives claimed by this formidable adversary across the globe. Yet, the narrative reveals a distressing trajectory as the forecast unfolds – a projected 47% surge in new cancer cases from 2020 to 2040. A somber prediction emerges: by 2040, a staggering 28.4 million new cancer cases will cast their shadow across the world. This reality underscores the urgency of our medical evolution.

Within this landscape of health challenges, the demand for biologics ascends as a beacon of hope. The very fabric of medicine is being rewoven by biologics, ushering in a new era of targeted treatment. Monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, stand as torchbearers in this transformational journey. As the wave of cancer and chronic diseases swells, the demand for biologics – a resolute response to these ailments – is set to amplify the growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast horizon.

Top Trends in Monoclonal Antibodies Market

A global chorus resounds – the growing burden of cancer cases demands an innovative response. Within the expansive canvas of the global monoclonal antibodies market, a resolute contender emerges: cancer monoclonal antibodies poised to claim a substantial market share. As the curtain rises on this stage of scientific advancement, the rising tide of cancer cases amplifies the significance of this engagement.

Numbers illuminate the urgency of our endeavor. Across continents and borders, cancer's footprint is expanding. The World Health Organization (WHO), in its February 2022 update, presented a stark portrayal – in 2020 alone, a staggering 10 million lives were claimed by cancer across the globe. Among the most prevalent cancers, a few etched their names prominently: breast cancer, a formidable adversary with 2.26 million cases; lung cancer, a relentless foe with 2.21 million cases; colon and rectum cancer, a stealthy challenger with 1.93 million cases; prostate cancer, a silent intruder with 1.41 million cases; skin (non-melanoma) cancer, a widespread assailant with 1.20 million cases; and stomach cancer, an ominous presence with 1.09 million cases.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

By Source

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

By Indication

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others



Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segment & Revenue Share (2022)

Segment Revenue Share (2022) Cancer 54.3% Autoimmune diseases 20.9% Infectious diseases 11.9% Ophthalmology 5.8% Others 7.1%



Challenges:

As the Monoclonal Antibodies Market charts its course towards innovation and advancement, a formidable obstacle emerges – the intricate web of stringent regulatory issues. These issues, entwined with drug approvals and testing protocols, cast a shadow over the market's growth trajectory. In a world where medical progress hinges on safety and efficacy, the regulatory landscape assumes a pivotal role in shaping the journey forward.

Across the global stage, the landscape of drug testing and approvals is a nuanced tapestry, woven with protocols aimed at safeguarding human health. Yet, this very complexity presents a challenge to the Monoclonal Antibodies Market's expansion. In several countries, the restriction on testing drugs on human subjects prior to proper regulatory approval forms a formidable barrier. This juncture becomes a crossroads, where the need for rigorous testing intersects with the urgency to provide groundbreaking therapies to those in need.

Opportunities:

In the realm of scientific exploration, a resounding drumbeat echoes – the crescendo of research and development activities is poised to shape the future of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market. As the world turns its gaze towards innovation, a tapestry of opportunity unfurls, promising lucrative prospects for growth across the forecast period. This symphony is enriched by a harmonious collaboration between governments, market players, and the scientific community, amplifying the resonance of progress.

The spotlight shines on the canvas of research and development, where the brushstrokes of innovation paint a vivid portrait of possibility. The drumbeat gains momentum as increased government funding finds its way into the development of the monoclonal antibodies industry. This financial infusion is more than an investment; it's a declaration of faith in science's power to transform lives. The seeds of growth are sown, nurturing an ecosystem where innovation thrives.

Recent Development

June 2023: Genentech and AbbVie announced that the FDA approved Lumakras (sotorasib) for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a specific genetic mutation. Lumakras is the first targeted therapy approved for this patient population.

Genentech and AbbVie announced that the FDA approved Lumakras (sotorasib) for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a specific genetic mutation. Lumakras is the first targeted therapy approved for this patient population. July 2023: Bristol-Myers Squibb and bluebird bio announced that the FDA approved Breyanzi (liso-cel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Breyanzi is the first CAR T-cell therapy approved for this patient population.

Key Questions Answered in Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report

What is the current size and projected growth of the Monoclonal Antibodies market?

What are the therapeutic areas or indications where monoclonal antibodies are being used?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the Monoclonal Antibodies market?

What are the challenges or limitations faced by the Monoclonal Antibodies market?

What are the different types of monoclonal antibodies available in the market?

How is the competitive landscape evolving within the Monoclonal Antibodies market?

What are the regulatory considerations and approvals for monoclonal antibody therapies?

What are the market trends in terms of research, development, and innovation?

What are the potential challenges and opportunities in terms of manufacturing and production?

How are monoclonal antibodies being integrated into combination therapies or treatment regimens?

What is the geographical distribution of the Monoclonal Antibodies market?



Regional Analysis

North America emerges as a resolute frontrunner, commanding the largest revenue share of 46% in 2022. This dominance is a reflection of a confluence of factors that harmoniously shape the region's healthcare landscape. The prevalence of chronic diseases has woven a pressing need for innovative solutions, a need that North America addresses with advanced healthcare infrastructure and a population increasingly aware of the potential of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

The stage is set by the region's unwavering commitment to healthcare advancement. An aging population, characterized by longevity and the complexities that come with it, drives the demand for targeted therapies like mAbs. Additionally, North America's higher healthcare expenditure and amplified awareness regarding these powerful treatments coalesce to create an environment ripe for the proliferation of monoclonal antibodies. A staggering statistic from the American Cancer Society serves as a testament to the urgency – 1.8 million new cancer cases and approximately 606,520 deaths were reported in the US alone in 2020. The echoes of this reality reverberate, underlining the significance of these therapeutic innovations.

The projection into the future brings forth an equally compelling narrative. By 2060, it's estimated that around 24% of the US population will be aged 65 years or above, underscoring the need for precise, tailored treatments. The landscape is a canvas painted with a palette of challenges and opportunities, beckoning researchers and healthcare providers to innovate relentlessly.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 111.93 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 186.67 Billion CAGR 6.60% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options:



Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Blog: