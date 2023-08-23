Investor ESG Software Industry Assessment 2023-2030: Sustainable Investments Drive Global Market Surge of 18.3% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investor ESG Software Industry Assessment 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global investor ESG software market is expected to reach US$ 2.34 billion by 2030 from 627.85 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030.



Managers are increasingly incorporating ESG into their asset allocation process and effectively employing a complete approach. Greenstone+ Ltd, a prominent player in the investor ESG software market, strongly believes that the integration of ESG factors into investment decisions has increasingly become a standard today. Investors across the globe are, therefore, looking at the company's long-term value by analyzing the ESG score and ESG information of that company. Software has become an immediate solution for such investors who are looking to streamline the ESG data of companies. Investors are looking for purpose-built ESG software that helps these investors collect, track, and effectively analyze data from a pool of portfolios. This overall trend of the shift of investors' focus toward ESG is driving the investor ESG software market.



The investor ESG services include professional services. The professional services comprise training; integration; and other services such as consulting, support and maintenance, and bureau service. Services are the intangible assets of any organization and, therefore, play a critical role in boosting its core competence. The services offered by companies enable them to stay agile, drive innovation, and effectively respond to market changes. Greenstone+ Ltd provides a range of targeted services to help businesses get the most from environmental sustainability software across environment, health & safety, frameworks, supply chain, and investor ESG. All these factors have boosted the demand for investor ESG services, contributing to the investor ESG software market size.



Organizations with 1-500 employees are classified as small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These enterprises play a significant role in all economies and are significantly increasing year-on-year. The requirement for investor ESG software in SME businesses is rising worldwide. These businesses are transforming their organizational processes with the use of technology for managing portfolios, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered the demand for investor ESG software solutions. Thus, the growing adoption of investor ESG software from SMEs is anticipated to drive the investor ESG software market during the forecast period.



The investor ESG software market is segmented based on component and organization size. Based on component, the investor ESG software market is segmented into software and services. Based on enterprise size, the investor ESG software market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. By region, the investor ESG software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



CLARITY AI, PLANA.EARTH GMBH (PLAN A), DATAMARAN, ARABESQUE GROUP, S&P GLOBAL (SUSTAINABLE1), COLLIBRA (OWN ANALYTICS), Goby, Greenstone+ Ltd, Refinitiv, and WeSustain GmbH are among the key players operating in the investor ESG software market that are profiled in this market study.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $627.85 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote ESG Investment Benefits of the Investor ESG Software

Market Restraint Low Awareness about ESG Software

Market Opportunity Rising Adoption of Investor ESG Software Worldwide

Future Trend Rise in Climate and Social Concern is Impacting ESG Investing



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Investor ESG Software Market Landscape

5. Investor ESG Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

6. Investor ESG Software Market - Global Analysis

7. Investor ESG Software Market Analysis - By Component

8. Investor ESG software Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

9. Investor ESG Software Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Investor ESR Software Market

11. Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

Conservice, LLC

Greenstone+ Ltd.

Refinitiv Ltd.

WeSustain GmbH

COLLIBRA (OWN ANALYTICS)

ARABESQUE GROUP

DATAMARAN

PLANA.EARTH GMBH (PLAN A)

CLARITY AI

S&P Global Inc.

