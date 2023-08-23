Global Fresh Apricots Industry Outlook 2023-2028: Emerging as an Organic & Nutrient-Rich Choice for Millennial Snacking

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Apricots Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fresh apricot market is set to flourish at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.56%, reaching a noteworthy value of US$533.937 million in 2028 from the baseline of US$479.234 million in 2021.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices Ignite Fresh Apricot Popularity

The resounding popularity of fresh apricots finds its roots in the surging demand for healthy and convenient snacking alternatives, particularly among the younger generation. In the present era, consumers place a premium on their health and wellness, gravitating towards snacks and meals that enhance their overall well-being and offer a balanced diet. Furthermore, the upswing in the quest for organic, natural, and preservative-free products further propels the fresh apricot market. An enlightening CITFL study unveils that 98% of respondents favor fresh apricots for their convenience and on-the-go readiness. These versatile fruits play a pivotal role in desserts, beverages, and snacks, such as pies, cakes, puddings, and ice creams. Fortified with natural sugar and rich in vitamin A, fresh apricots continue to witness robust demand.

Health Benefits Fuel Demand

Fresh apricots pack a nutritious punch, rich in vital vitamins and minerals that contribute to overall health. These fruits offer a bounty of dietary fiber, potassium, and vitamins A and C. A single serving of apricots can meet up to 25% of daily potassium requirements. Consuming apricots contributes to cardiovascular health, improved digestion, regulated blood sugar levels, cellular waste elimination, and enhanced eyesight.

Changing Lifestyles Drive Market Demand

Evolving lifestyles, demanding work routines, and shifting dietary preferences have led consumers, especially millennials, to opt for healthy snacking choices. This shift towards plant-based foods that deliver both health benefits and flavor is a driving force behind the global market demand for fresh apricots.

Organic Fresh Apricots Take Center Stage

The surging demand for organic, natural, nutritional, and pesticide-free products creates an impetus for market growth. The transition towards organic agriculture fuels the demand for organic fresh apricots. Impressively, FAO estimates that 3.1 million farmers utilize organic practices on 72.3 million hectares of agricultural land across 187 countries. The global organic food and drink sector accounted for over 106 billion euros in 2019.

North America's Appetite for Fresh Apricots

The North American region is poised to claim a significant slice of the global fresh apricot market. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for healthy and convenient snacking options. A survey by IFIC reveals that one-third of Americans snack daily, while nearly a quarter indulge multiple times a day. Health-conscious preferences, along with a growing millennial population, contribute to North America's expanding market. In 2021, the United States produced 41,740 tonnes of apricots worth US$37 million, and fresh apricots were valued at $27.6 million. Export statistics show that fresh apricots worth US$13 million were exported from the United States in 2021, with Canada and Mexico leading the charge. Leading market players like Dole Food, Ardo, Crop's nv, and Earthbound Farm are instrumental in driving the growth of fresh apricots in the region.

Market Developments: Promoting Apricot Exports

In a notable move, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with stakeholders, is working to boost apricot exports from Ladakh under the brand Ladakh Apricot. APEDA, the ministry's export promotion organization, spearheads this initiative, showcasing the potential benefits for the region's agricultural and food exports.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Fresh Apricot Market by Type

6. Fresh Apricot Market by Nature

7. Fresh Apricot Market by Geography

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9. Company Profiles

Dole Food

Ardo

Crop's N.V.

Earthbound Farm

Hain Celestial

SunOpta

SunPacific

Welch's Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4w5ro

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.