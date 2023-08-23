Household Appliances Market in the U.S., Forecast to 2030 - Housing Sector Boom in the Southeast Propels Household Appliance Demand

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Household Appliances Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US household appliances market is on a robust growth trajectory, with a projected market size of USD 93.04 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Several factors are contributing to this remarkable expansion, including rising fuel costs, an increasing number of nuclear families, and the proliferation of induction cooking technology.

Key Highlights:

The rise in fuel prices and the surge in nuclear families are intensifying user reliance on household appliances. The growth of induction cooking technology further amplifies this dependence, driving significant demand in the market. Multi-Functionality and Innovation: The popularity of multi-functional and advanced household appliances is a driving force behind market growth. These innovative products offer consumers versatile solutions, adding value for money. Vendors are constantly innovating to meet this demand, enhancing customer satisfaction and expanding their customer base.

The market report sheds light on key segments within the household appliances market:

Refrigerators: The smart refrigerator segment is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for connected appliances with enhanced features. Rising internet and smartphone penetration are expected to drive the adoption of smart refrigerators.

The smart refrigerator segment is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for connected appliances with enhanced features. Rising internet and smartphone penetration are expected to drive the adoption of smart refrigerators. Air Conditioners: The air conditioner segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Public awareness of energy-efficient models and the introduction of technologically advanced options with inverter and air purification technologies are driving market growth.

The air conditioner segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Public awareness of energy-efficient models and the introduction of technologically advanced options with inverter and air purification technologies are driving market growth. Regional Impact: The Southeast region accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Growth in the housing sector in this region is set to drive demand for various household appliances. For instance, 528,000 homes were sold in Florida in 2021, marking a 19% increase compared to the previous year.

The US household appliances market is undergoing significant transformation driven by changing lifestyles, technological innovation, and increasing consumer demand for efficiency and convenience. The market's growth trajectory promises lucrative opportunities for both vendors and consumers alike.

Market Dynamics

Driver Impact Analysis Growth of the Luxury Residential Market Rising Home Remodeling Projects Emergence of Technologically Advanced Kitchen and Home Appliances

Market Restraint Analysis Harmful Effects of Chemicals Used in Household Appliances



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfmsb2

