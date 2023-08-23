Flow Cytometry Market is Expected to Reach $7.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the flow cytometry industry is poised for transformative growth driven by rapid technological advancements. These innovations encompass expanded capabilities in multi-parameter analysis, heightened sensitivity, and integration with AI-powered data interpretation. Single-cell analysis remains a cornerstone, unraveling cellular intricacies and enabling personalized medicine breakthroughs. Automation and miniaturization are elevating throughput and portability, extending applications to point-of-care diagnostics and resource-limited environments. As flow cytometry converges with other omics techniques, it promises a holistic understanding of cellular processes. However, ensuring data reproducibility and adherence to standardized practices remains a focal point, enhancing the industry's reliability and impact across research, clinical, environmental, and industrial domains.

Flow Cytometry market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The launch of technologically advanced flow cytometry instruments is likely to increase adoption, subsequently positively impacting market growth.

Flow Cytometry Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $7.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Product & Service, Application & End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Public-private funding initiatives in stem cell research Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments

Flow Cytometry market major players covered in the report, such as:

This report categorizes the Flow Cytometry market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Technology

Cell-based Flow Cytometry

Bead-based Flow Cytometry

By Product and Service

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments Cell Analyzers High-range Mid-range Low-range Cell Sorters High-range Mid-range Low-range

Services

Software

Accessories

By Application

Research Applications Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Drug Discovery Stem Cell Research In Vitro Toxicity Testing Immunology Cell Sorting Apoptosis Cell Cycle Analysis Cell Viability Cell Counting Other Research Applications

Clinical Applications Cancer Diagnostics Hematology Autoimmune Diseases Organ Transplantation Other Clinical Applications

Industrial Applications

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Singapore Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Flow Cytometry market include:

Flow cytometry equipment manufacturers, vendors, and distributors

Flow cytometry service providers

R&D companies

Academia, research institutes, and government organizations

Venture capitalists and other public-private funding agencies

Pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and biotechnology companies

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals and diagnostic centers)

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Clinical testing laboratories and service providers

Market research and consulting firms

Government and independent regulatory authorities

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, BD launched The BD FACSDuet Premium Sample Preparation System to automate sample preparation in clinical flow cytometry diagnostics.

In May 2023, Sysmex launched Clinical Flow Cytometry System Flow Cytometer XF-1600, Sample Preparation System PS-10, antibody reagents, and other related products in Japan.

In June 2022, BD (US) launched BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter with high-speed imaging technology that sorts cells based on visual characteristics.

In March 2022, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US) launched a fully automated sample preparation system (SPS) CellMek SPS, which offers on-demand processing for many sample types to help laboratories expand their capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Flow Cytometry Market:

Which are the key players operating in the flow cytometry market?

Answer: Key players in the flow cytometry market include BD (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), among others.

What is the market size of the flow cytometry market?

Answer: The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 4.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Which product & service type segment will dominate the flow cytometry market in 2022?

Answer: The reagents & consumables accounted for the highest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2022.

Which end-user segment is expected to have the highest growth in upcoming years in the market for flow cytometry?

Answer: The academic & research institutes segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

What are the major factors driving the flow cytometry market?

Answer: The Increasing incidence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, the use of flow cytometry in regenerative medicine & research, rising public-private initiatives in immunology and immuno-oncology research, and technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global flow cytometry market based on the technology, product & service, application, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall cell analysis market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and R&D activities in the flow cytometry market.

