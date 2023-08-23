Country-Wide Insurance Company Migrates Its Full-Suite Systems Into the Cloud with Duck Creek Technologies

Boston, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces its on-prem to cloud migration and collaboration with Country-Wide Insurance Company (“Country-Wide”), a distinguished personal and commercial specialty auto insurer catering to New York state drivers. The strategic cloud migration marks a significant step in Country-Wide's journey towards delivering convenient and personalized experiences to its valued customers while solidifying Duck Creek's commitment to humanizing insurance through cutting-edge cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

By deploying Duck Creek OnDemand, Country-Wide gains access to a state-of-the-art insurance platform, offering low-code ease, efficiency, and modern functionalities to allow the insurer to remain nimble in the hyper-competitive auto insurance segment. This transition from on-premises to the cloud empowers Country-Wide to cater to its diverse customer base in real-time, further enhancing customers’ end-to-end insurance experience.

Duck Creek Technologies' pioneering approach to human-centric insurance solutions and its extensive track record in delivering best-in-class SaaS solutions perfectly match Country-Wide's objectives. The cloud migration initiative represents a milestone in Country-Wide's pursuit of excellence, showcasing its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

“Our ability to grow profitably and expand into new lines of business was a front-line driver of our decision to replace our core systems with the Duck Creek Suite,” said Michael D. Jaffe, CEO of Country-Wide. “Beyond that, having all of our systems on one integrated platform will give us visibility into our data that will allow us to move much faster in product development, as well as give us the insight we need as we continue to make policyholder servicing and fraud prevention top priorities. All in all, this is a major step in our digital transformation, and one we anticipate serving us well into the future.”

"Country-Wide is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and customized insurance products to address the needs of its niche customer segment and sought a partner who could enable their vision," stated Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "Duck Creek's powerful, full-suite SaaS solution is designed to foster a user-friendly customer experience. We are excited to collaborate with Country-Wide as they continue to enhance their digital capabilities and explore opportunities for business expansion."

With Duck Creek OnDemand, Country-Wide Insurance Company will be well-equipped to efficiently respond to market demands and deliver exceptional value to its customers, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the New York insurance market.

About Country-Wide Insurance Company

Country-Wide Insurance Company was duly incorporated in New York State in December 1963 and is now in its 60th successful year of operation. It is licensed to write all lines of property/casualty insurance and has developed its business in a specialty niche market consisting of private passenger and commercial automobile business in the downstate New York area. As a family owned and operated business, Country-Wide has always fostered a strong culture and philosophy that prioritizes the well-being of its employees and their families, the maintenance of strong values, and unfettered dedication to the Company. Despite its growth over the last twenty-five years from a staff of 35 employees to well over 200 highly trained and talented individuals, there is still an intimacy and a loyalty among Country-Wide employees that drives and inspires the Company and allows it to reach its goals.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.