Thomas J. Spearing III Rejoins Hill International as Senior Vice President, Rail and Transportation Sector Leader

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that Thomas J. Spearing III has rejoined the company as Senior Vice President, Rail and Transportation Sector Leader. In this new role, Spearing will provide sector-defining leadership of major transit, rail, and related infrastructure programs and projects from concept to completion. He will also work to form lasting and meaningful partnerships with clients, industry thought leaders, and specialized firms in the rail and transit sector; formulate and execute Hill’s short- and long-term strategy to grow the sector; and attract and mentor both new and proven talent.



Spearing comes to Hill with an AEC career spanning more than three decades. Most recently, Spearing served as Senior Vice President, Major Strategic Pursuits at AECOM. Also, he held leadership positions with HNTB and the STV Group. Previously, Spearing was instrumental in guiding Hill through some of the company’s most expansive years, holding the positions of Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer; President, Project Management Group; and, ultimately, Regional President of Hill’s Project Management Group, overseeing all of the company’s PM/CM operations across North America.

“Hill has always been a unique company with a unique mission,” says Spearing. “We’re exclusively focused on representing owners’ best interests, and that’s a powerful message for agencies and owners looking for the right partners to deliver their expansion and maintenance programs and new alignments. I’m excited to rejoin Hill, work with the team and build our sector.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali says of Spearing’s return: “Hill is an infrastructure firm, and in the U.S. especially, transportation infrastructure is an exciting and vibrant market. Bringing Tom aboard gives us one of the sector’s best and brightest and places him in a position where he can truly help deliver the infrastructure of change for our clients.”

A fixture in the U.S. rail and transportation market, Spearing is known for his planning, pursuit capture, and mentorship and leadership skills. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees from Spring Garden College, Philadelphia, in Construction Management Technology and Civil Engineering Technology and a Bachelors from Temple University in Business and Management. He also holds a Master of Science in Organization Dynamics and Management from Rosemont College.

