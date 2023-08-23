Digible Takes Home a New Strategy for Revenue Growth with WooRank

WOBURN, Mass. , Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software provider, today announced that Digible, a top multifamily apartments marketing agency, expanded its investment in WooRank, Bridgeline's SEO tool, to power their revenue and growth.



The Colorado-based agency will leverage WooRank SEO to accelerate its client's online presence with WooRank’s SEO insights for search engine optimization. WooRank SEO insights help businesses assess their digital reach, recognize areas for growth, and implement fast and effective strategies for improvement.

Digible is known for its impressive work in the multifamily apartment sector. It offers multi-platform online marketing solutions, including CRO (conversion rate optimization), PPC (pay-per-click advertising), location-based marketing, and social media. The agency has also been named a Top Workplace in Colorado for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023).

WooRank helps content publishers and web developers produce SEO-compliant webpages faster and increase site traffic by boosting their ranking on search engines like Google.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, said, "We're excited to further support Digible in their mission. We aim to help them achieve greater online growth and increased revenue for their clients."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.



