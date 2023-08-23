Assessment of the Reusable Period Panties Industry, 2023-2030: Online Distribution Channel's Growth Soars, 19.2% Surge Anticipated

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reusable Period Panties Market Analysis 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reusable period panties market size is anticipated to reach USD 355.06 million by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growing awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and increasing demand for eco-friendly products across the globe are the major factors contributing to the market growth.

In addition, the advancement in the material and technology used in these products by the manufacturers by launching innovative products further creates significant growth opportunities for the market. The boyshort reusable period panty segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. Reusable period boyshorts have experienced steady growth due to the combination of comfort, coverage, and versatility they offer.



The offline distribution channels segment dominated the market and accounted for a 65.5% share of the global revenue in 2022. The offline distribution channel provides a more hands-on shopping experience and immediate product availability, which can be advantageous for customers who prefer in-person shopping or have specific needs or preferences. Recognized as the "best period underwear" by esteemed publications, such as Glamour, Forbes, and Oprah magazines, Proof has expanded its reach through Unders by Proof and is now available in over 4000 Walmart stores.



This strategic partnership aims to enhance accessibility to reusable period care, ensuring that individuals from diverse backgrounds have greater access to high-quality and affordable options for managing their periods. North America dominated the market and accounted for a 39.1% share of the global revenue in 2022. Growth in the market is powered by high awareness coupled with high expenditure on menstrual hygiene products including period panties. Moreover, a significant number of marketing campaigns and awareness programs by various organizations and companies further contribute to the market growth.



Reusable Period Panties Market Report Highlights

By product, brief led the market and accounted for a 28.8% share of the global revenue in 2022. The rising popularity of period briefs in developed economies among working women further contributed to the segment growth.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth of 19.2% throughout the forecast period. Online shopping allows consumers to browse and purchase products from the comfort of their homes, at any time that suits them a driving the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030. The growing working population coupled with the rising awareness regarding menstrual hygiene in India, and China further contributes to the regional market growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $96.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $355.06 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Reusable Period Panties Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Business Environment Analysis

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier Power

3.4.1.2. Buyer Power

3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4. Threat from New Entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Reusable Period Panties Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Brief

5.3. Bikini

5.4. Boyshort

5.5. Hi-Waist

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Reusable Period Panties Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Offline

6.3. Online

Chapter 7. Reusable Period Panties Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central & South America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. List of key companies analyzed in this section include:

8.9.1. Neione

8.9.2. Ruby Love (PANTYPROP INC.)

8.9.3. Proof

8.9.4. Knix Wear, Inc.

8.9.5. Rael

8.9.6. Saalt, LLC

8.9.7. Victoria's Secret

8.9.8. FANNYPANTS

8.9.9. The Period Company

8.9.10. Thinx, Inc. (Kimberly-Clark)



