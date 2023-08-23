Valoe Commences Change Negotiations that Concern Its Entire Personnel in Finland

Valoe Corporation Inside information 23 August 2023 at 15.35 (Finnish time)





Valoe Corporation (“Company”) commences change negotiations to adjust its operations based on financial and production reasons. Recently, the company has received orders primarily for R&D work, e.g. cell development, employing mainly the staff at Valoe's Lithuanian plant and the R&D personnel at the Company’s plant in Juva, Finland. The Company expects some of its projects currently in the development and pre-production phase to move to mass production, which would significantly improve the Company's production and financial situation.

The change negotiations concern Valoe’s entire personnel. In the initiative concerning the negotiations, issued today, Valoe proposes full and part-time temporary layoffs but no redundancies.

