Global Smart Bathroom Market Forecast to 2028 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Jacuzzi Brands, Villeroy & Boch, Signature Hardware (Ferguson Enterprises), Pfister (Spectrum Brands)

The global smart bathroom market is on a growth trajectory, projected to achieve a substantial size of USD 18.76 billion by 2030. This ascent is attributed to the escalating adoption of smart home technologies and the burgeoning trend of home automation. As consumers seek seamless integration and connectivity within their living spaces, smart bathrooms emerge as a pivotal segment, offering convenience, efficiency, and comfort through integrated solutions.

Hygiene and Wellness Drive Market Expansion

The increasing emphasis on hygiene and wellness is a pivotal driver of the market's expansion. Smart bathrooms usher in a new era of hygiene with touchless faucets, automated flushing toilets, and sensor-based soap dispensers that curb the spread of germs and bacteria. Furthermore, smart mirrors equipped with health monitoring features, such as temperature sensors and body composition analysis, cater to the growing interest in personal wellness. This alignment with health consciousness propels the growth of the smart bathroom market.

Sustainability and Energy Conservation Propel Adoption

In line with global environmental concerns, the adoption of smart bathroom technologies gains momentum through energy conservation and sustainability attributes. These solutions encompass energy-efficient features like water-saving fixtures, automated lighting controls, and smart thermostats, effectively reducing water and energy consumption. By embracing eco-friendly practices, consumers opt for smart bathroom products that align with sustainability goals while enjoying the benefits of modern technology.

Increasing Prevalence of Modern Bathrooms Boosts Acceptance

The prevalence of multiple bathrooms in households has surged, fostering an increased acceptance of modern and intelligent bathroom products. A remarkable shift is observed in bathroom distribution trends. In the United States, the average number of bathrooms per person has doubled over the last five decades. The proportion of homes with ten or more bathrooms has also doubled within the past decade, as revealed by The Atlantic. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, out of the 970,000 single-family homes completed in 2021, a substantial 320,000 homes featured three or more bathrooms, reflecting the growing demand for contemporary bathroom solutions.

Smart Bathroom Market Report Highlights

Smart Faucets Set to Flourish: The smart faucets segment is poised to register a remarkable CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030. The proliferation of smart bathrooms has elevated the significance of smart faucets across various sectors. The increasing preference for convenience has catalyzed the development of hands-free faucets, especially in commercial settings. The demand for hands-free faucets has further been fueled by the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The smart faucets segment is poised to register a remarkable CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030. The proliferation of smart bathrooms has elevated the significance of smart faucets across various sectors. The increasing preference for convenience has catalyzed the development of hands-free faucets, especially in commercial settings. The demand for hands-free faucets has further been fueled by the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial Applications Lead the Charge: In 2022, the commercial application segment commanded a substantial market share of 68.3%. The robust growth of the hotel industry, coupled with the burgeoning number of restaurants and eateries worldwide, is poised to drive demand for smart bathrooms in the coming years. The expansion of commercial infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, lends further support to the market's growth.

In 2022, the commercial application segment commanded a substantial market share of 68.3%. The robust growth of the hotel industry, coupled with the burgeoning number of restaurants and eateries worldwide, is poised to drive demand for smart bathrooms in the coming years. The expansion of commercial infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, lends further support to the market's growth. Asia Pacific Propels Fastest CAGR: The Asia Pacific region is set to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. As per Google and Accenture, the household penetration of connected home devices in countries like Australia, South Korea, and Japan stood at notable rates. These rates, coupled with rising consumer spending power and increased penetration of smart homes, underpin the remarkable growth of the smart bathroom industry in the region.

