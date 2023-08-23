Medical X-Ray Market to Surpass 21.79 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Technological Advancement

Westford, USA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, growing global healthcare demand, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, is fueling the expansion of the medical X-ray market . X-ray systems are essential for diagnosing various conditions, from bone fractures to lung disorders, driving the need for more sophisticated and accessible imaging solutions.

Medical X-rays play a pivotal role in early disease detection, promoting proactive healthcare. With an increasing emphasis on preventive medicine, the market is witnessing higher adoption rates. X-rays aid in identifying issues at their nascent stages, facilitating timely interventions and ultimately improving patient outcomes, thus contributing to the market's growth.

Prominent Players in the Medical X-Ray Market

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Analogic Corporation

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

Control-X Medical GmbH

Poskom Co., Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Dynamic Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Ability to Capture Real-Time Images

The dynamic segment in the medical X-ray market is swiftly advancing due to its ability to capture real-time images during movement, enhancing diagnostic accuracy in areas like joint examinations and cardiac studies. This technology-driven segment is gaining prominence as it offers crucial insights into dynamic bodily processes, improving patient care and treatment planning.

North America is a dominant region in the medical X-ray market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced technological adoption, and high healthcare expenditure. The region's well-established healthcare facilities and strong R&D initiatives contribute to its leading position in driving the growth of the X-ray market.

Static Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Traditional Radiography Techniques

The static X-ray segment holds dominance in the medical X-ray market. It encompasses traditional radiography techniques used for bone imaging and routine diagnostics. Despite technological advancements, static X-rays maintain their significance due to their cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and widespread application, particularly in resource-constrained settings, driving their continued prominence.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are emerging as a fast-growing medical X-rays market driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising patient population, and increasing awareness about early disease detection. The government's investments in modern healthcare technologies further boost the demand for X-ray systems, making APAC a dynamic hub for market growth.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the medical x-ray market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Medical X-Ray Market

In June 2023, Carestream Health launched the OnSight 3D Extremity System, providing high-resolution 3D imaging for orthopedic assessments.

In July 2023, Siemens Healthineers acquired EPIX Therapeutics to integrate its image-guided cardiac ablation technology into its portfolio.

