Western European Above-the-Neck PPE Growth Analysis/Opportunities, 2022-2023 & 2027: Sustainability and Compliance to Safety Regulations Push Future Growth Potential of Multifunctional PPE

The year 2022 marked a significant milestone for above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as it garnered a remarkable revenue of €665.0 million.
Among the various product segments within above-the-neck PPE, Eye Protection emerged as the frontrunner, poised to experience an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027.
The landscape is evolving not only due to an increasing appetite for lightweight and comfortable protective gear but also due to a robust drive towards sustainability in both product composition and manufacturing methods, ensuring a trajectory of robust growth across all segments.
Moreover, the surge in the aging population has brought about a surge in demand for prescription safety eyewear, further fueling the upward trajectory. While various industries play a role, manufacturing remains at the forefront as the largest end-user industry for above-the-neck PPE in Western Europe.
With reshoring activities gaining momentum and key sectors such as automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries experiencing resurgent growth, the demand for above-the-neck PPE is poised for a substantial boost in the Western European market.
Germany, the largest market for above-the-neck PPE in Western Europe, will see high growth until 2027. The demand for lightweight, sporty/stylish, and comfortable PPE will be the top driver in this country in this country. The looming recession and the growing competitive intensity are likely to increase the pricing pressure across product segments.
Higher penetration of private labels will further lower revenue growth for above-the-neck PPE in the region. In 3 to 5 years, the demand for PPE developed from sustainable raw materials and processes will take center stage. The push from safety regulatory bodies, government incentives and initiatives, and growing end-use requirements will ensure that sustainability gains greater traction.
Growth Opportunities
- Sustainability
- Personalization/Customization
- Connected Hearing Protection PPE
