Western European Above-the-Neck PPE Growth Analysis/Opportunities, 2022-2023 & 2027: Sustainability and Compliance to Safety Regulations Push Future Growth Potential of Multifunctional PPE

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western European Above-the-Neck PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The year 2022 marked a significant milestone for above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as it garnered a remarkable revenue of €665.0 million.

Among the various product segments within above-the-neck PPE, Eye Protection emerged as the frontrunner, poised to experience an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The landscape is evolving not only due to an increasing appetite for lightweight and comfortable protective gear but also due to a robust drive towards sustainability in both product composition and manufacturing methods, ensuring a trajectory of robust growth across all segments.

Moreover, the surge in the aging population has brought about a surge in demand for prescription safety eyewear, further fueling the upward trajectory. While various industries play a role, manufacturing remains at the forefront as the largest end-user industry for above-the-neck PPE in Western Europe.

With reshoring activities gaining momentum and key sectors such as automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries experiencing resurgent growth, the demand for above-the-neck PPE is poised for a substantial boost in the Western European market.

Germany, the largest market for above-the-neck PPE in Western Europe, will see high growth until 2027. The demand for lightweight, sporty/stylish, and comfortable PPE will be the top driver in this country in this country. The looming recession and the growing competitive intensity are likely to increase the pricing pressure across product segments.

Higher penetration of private labels will further lower revenue growth for above-the-neck PPE in the region. In 3 to 5 years, the demand for PPE developed from sustainable raw materials and processes will take center stage. The push from safety regulatory bodies, government incentives and initiatives, and growing end-use requirements will ensure that sustainability gains greater traction.

Growth Opportunities

Sustainability

Personalization/Customization

Connected Hearing Protection PPE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Western European Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

End-user Industries Covered

Segmentation

Geographical Scope

Key Competitors

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Industry Trends

Sustainability Trends

Ageing Workforce in Western Europe

Private Labels

M&As

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Head Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Regulatory Guidelines

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment

Pricing Trend

Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Hard Hats

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Hard Hats

Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Hard Hats

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Eye Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Regulatory Guidelines

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Pricing Trend

Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear

Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear

Competitive Environment, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear

Revenue Share, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear

Revenue Share Analysis, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear

Competitive Environment, Prescription Safety Eyewear

Revenue Share, Prescription Safety Eyewear

Revenue Share Analysis, Prescription Safety Eyewear

Competitive Environment, Laser Safety Eyewear

Revenue Share, Laser Safety Eyewear

Revenue Share Analysis, Laser Safety Eyewear

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Face Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Regulatory Guidelines

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment

Pricing Trend

Unit Shipment and Price Analysis by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Face Shields

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Face Shields

Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Face Shields

Competitive Environment, Face Shields

Revenue Share, Face Shields

Revenue Share Analysis, Face Shields

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Welding Helmets

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Welding Helmets

Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Welding Helmets

Competitive Environment, Welding Helmets

Revenue Share, Welding Helmets

Revenue Share Analysis, Welding Helmets

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hearing Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Regulatory Guidelines

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment

Pricing Trend

Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Earplugs & Ear Bands

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Earplugs & Ear Bands

Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Earplugs and Ear Bands

Competitive Environment, Earplugs and Ear Bands

Revenue Share, Earplugs & Ear Bands

Revenue Share Analysis, Earplugs & Ear Bands

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Earmuffs

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Earmuffs

Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Earmuffs

Revenue Forecast by Subsegment, Electronic Earmuffs

Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment, Electronic Earmuffs

Product Analysis, Electronic Earmuffs

Competitive Environment, Earmuffs

Revenue Share, Earmuffs

Revenue Share Analysis, Earmuffs

