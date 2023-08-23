TaskUs Scores Designation As A "Major Contender" on Everest Group's Banking Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, was recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Banking Operations - Service PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The recognition of TaskUs' Risk + Response business, appearing in this report for the first time among significantly larger and more established competitors, reflects its achievements in helping banks fight new forms of online fraud and financial crime and the cost of complying with increasing regulatory complexity.



TaskUs' Risk + Response works with large and innovative banks across the ecosystem, providing digital identity verification, fincrime compliance, and anti-fraud solutions. The company seamlessly integrates a geographically dispersed workforce with robust technological proficiencies, further strengthened by strategic collaborations with Hummingbird RegTech—an advanced compliance platform—and Quavo, the world’s leading provider of automated, cloud-based fraud and dispute SaaS solutions.

"Enterprises are proactively gearing up for future demands by using outsourcing organizations such as TaskUs to bolster their agility and resilience," noted Sean Neighbors, Senior Vice President for TaskUs Global Offerings. "We help businesses navigate business demand and preempt market shifts by leveraging offensive and defensive strategies to combat concerns such as the rise in financial crimes due to AI."

"Amid shifting interest rates and decreased loan volumes, clients are prioritizing digital prowess for heightened resilience in advance of the next market upswing," said Pragya Agarwal, Global Head of TaskUs Risk + Response. "We're pleased Everest Group and our clients recognize we are a Major Contender in banking practices and agile technology through our top-tier partners."

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

