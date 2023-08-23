United States Water Purifier Market to Worth USD 9.59 Billion by 2023 | With a Striking CAGR of 5.9%

Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States water purifier market report was USD 6.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 6.44 billion in 2023 to USD 9.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2023-2030 period. The population in the U.S. is turning to be more health-aware and has turned to consistent drinking habits to sustain the proper functioning of important systems. Pure water offers a range of benefits. This has propelled the demand for the establishment of purification systems in commercial and residential spaces.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “United States Water Purifier Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Covered in the United States Water Purifier Market Report

Segmentation

Point-of-Use Filters to Exhibit Notable Traction Driven by Various Advantages Offered

Based on product type, the market is segmented into point-of-use filters and point-of-entry filters. The point-of-use filters segment accounting for a dominating share and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. This is on account of a range of advantages such as space-saving designs and higher quality output.

RO Filters Segment Share to Depict Substantial Upsurge Owing to High Efficiency

On the basis of category, the U.S. market for water purifiers is segmented as RO filter, gravity filter, UV filter, and others. Of these, the RO filters segment held a majority share in the market and is touted to grow at a remarkable pace over the estimated period. The growth is due to rising popularity on account of potential to remove 99% of the contaminants.

Residential Application to Register Considerable Expansion Due to Higher Water Consumption

Based on application, the market is bifurcated as residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to register substantial growth over the study period. The surge is driven by the rapid urbanization in the U.S.

Offline Stores to Exhibit Notable Growth Driven by Surging Consumer Preference

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into offline stores and online stores. The offline segment is anticipated to record appreciable growth over the forecast period. The expansion is driven by growing consumer inclination toward product purchases from offline stores.

COVID-19 Impact

Consumer Consciousness about Clean Drinking Water to Affirmatively Spur Market during COVID-19

The complete U.S. was not under strict lockdown guidelines amid the pandemic. However, various areas in this country had restrained the mobility of people and the transportation of materials. As the water purification industry is a labor-based one, the pandemic led to an adverse supply chain disturbance. As numerous companies import filters from Asian countries, an insufficiency of material coupled with an absence of manpower, owing to health problems, was observed across the country.

Report Coverage

The report offers a rounded review of the U.S. water purifier market share, size, and growth factors combined with present trends and upcoming predictions to inaugurate nearby investment gains. An extensive review of any impending prospects, pressures, rivals, or fueling factors is also mentioned in the report. The prime companies operating in the market have been acknowledged and their approaches to boost the market growth are disclosed in the report.

Driving Factors

The basic purpose of water purification products is to eradicate dangerous viruses, bacteria, and other impurities and make the water suitable for drinking as well as for other domestic applications. Contaminated water is a chief source of waterborne illnesses comprising cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and diarrhea. This is expected to bolster the U.S. water purifier market growth.

However, the industry expansion could be hampered by the higher maintenance cost associated with water purifiers.

Competitive Landscape

The chief players implement numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such pivotal approach is procuring companies to boost brand value among users. Another effective tactic is intermittently launching inventive products with a methodical review of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development

September 2020: LARQ unveiled its groundbreaking pitcher installed with a UV light and plant-grounded filter. The company intended to offer suitable drinking water to the American population and reduce the plastic pollution triggered by using bottled water.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Insights Key Market Trends Latest Technological Advancements Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture Insights on Regulatory Scenario PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by Companies to combat COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak U.S. Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Product Type (Value) Point-of-use Filters Under the counter filters Counter top filters Pitcher filters Faucet mounted filter Others Point-of-entry Filters By Category (Value) RO Filters UV Filters Gravity Filters Others By Application (Value) Residential Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Offline Stores Online Stores Competitive Landscape Company Market Share Analysis 2022 (%) Company Profiles (Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability)) A.O. Smith Corporation Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Helen of Troy Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Pentair PLC Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Brita U.S.A. Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) OMNIPURE Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Advanced Purification Engineering Corp. Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Instapure Brands, Inc. Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Crystal Quest Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Paragon Water Systems, Inc. Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability)



TOC Continued...!

