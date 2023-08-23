Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Products Market Size to Reach USD 40.33 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) products is anticipated to reach a value of USD 40.33 Billion by the year 2032. Over the forecast period, a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% in revenue is projected, as per the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to the escalating allocation of funds and investments within the medical sector. EMS plays a critical role in providing essential medical assistance, encompassing immediate care for patients in critical conditions.

These services encompass the comprehensive management of patients facing medical, obstetric, and surgical emergencies. Furthermore, they extend their care to include the treatment of injuries, infections, heart attacks, strokes, asthma, and acute complications during pregnancy. For instance, research data from 2021 indicates that healthcare expenditure in the United States witnessed a rise of 2.7%, reaching a staggering 4.3 trillion USD.

Furthermore, a notable contributing factor to the expansion of revenue within the market is the increasing demand for emergency care services. The provision of high-quality emergency medical care plays a pivotal role in mitigating or minimizing the catastrophic consequences stemming from incidents such as vehicular accidents, cases of sepsis, strokes, heart attacks, acute complications during pregnancy and childbirth, along with various pediatric infections.

The design of an EMS unit, whether operating as an independent entity or integrated within a hospital framework, is rooted in the immediate delivery of care to patients grappling with critical illnesses or injuries. This dynamic environment encompasses a diverse array of medical personnel, ranging from proficient nurse practitioners to specialists specialized in distinct medical disciplines.

Furthermore, the prevalence of trauma injuries is on the rise, fostering an additional catalyst for market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. EMS providers equip themselves with trauma kits, containing an assortment of indispensable tools for addressing severe injuries. These kits encompass essentials like bandages, dressings, tourniquets, chest seals, airway management devices, and splints. The incorporation of such items facilitates prompt and efficacious interventions for managing bleeding, wound care, and the immobilization of fractures.

Nonetheless, it is imperative to underscore that the improper utilization of these products can potentially lead to exacerbated harm or ineffective treatment outcomes. This bears the potential to impede the trajectory of market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 19.41 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 40.33 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Stryker, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, 3M, BD, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, and B. Braun SE Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Emergency medical service (EMS) products market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global Emergency medical service products market report are:

Strategic Development

On 10 June 2020, Demers Ambulances USA Inc. introduced a new ambulance model from the CCL 150 product range of Crestline brand ambulances. The CCL 150 ambulance line seeks to bring a sigh of relief to EMS organizations in the U.S. looking for safe and durable ambulances at an economical price. The Crestline CCL 150 is loaded with standard features, completely compliant with the latest safety requirements, and covered by a Lifetime Paint warranty and a Lifetime Structural warranty.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The life support and emergency resuscitation systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global EMS products market in 2022. This is due to increasing need for emergency care as a result of rising frequency of traffic accidents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, over 1.3 million individuals die in traffic accidents. Non-fatal injuries affect between 20 and 50 million people, with many becoming disabled as a result of their injuries. Furthermore, during a car accident, life support and emergency resuscitation equipment such as defibrillators, resuscitators, and ventilators are required, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The cardiac care segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global EMS products market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of traumatic accidents and cardiac arrests. Cardiac monitors are portable devices that allow EMS providers to continually monitor a patient's cardiac activity such as heart rate, rhythm, and vital signs. As a result, allowing healthcare providers to make informed treatment and intervention decisions, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The hospitals and trauma centers segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global EMS products market during the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as dementia, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and heart disease, become more common as people age. Trauma centers give rapid treatment for chronic conditions by using medical instruments to detect them early. Chronic disorders, acute illnesses, and injuries are more common in the older population, necessitating emergency medical attention. EMS devices aid in the rapid diagnosis and monitoring of essential signs in patients. During an emergency, these tools help with drug administration and respiratory support.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global EMS products market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems Ventilators Resuscitators Defibrillators Endotracheal Tubes Laryngoscopes Patient Monitoring Systems Cardiac Monitors Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitors Cardiac Output Monitors Event Monitors Hemodynamic Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors Multi-Parameter Monitors Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Neurological Monitors Electroencephalogram (EEG) Monitors Cerebral Oximetry Monitors Intracranial Pressure Monitors Magnetoencephalography Monitors Transcranial Doppler Respiratory Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Anesthesia Monitors Spirometers Capnographs Sleep Apnea Monitors Temperature Monitoring Devices Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Prenatal and Neonatal Monitors Disposables Wound Care Consumables Dressings & Bandages Sutures & Staples Other Wound Care Consumables Patient Handling Equipment Medical Beds Wheelchairs and Scooters Patient Lifting Equipment Other Patient Handling Equipment Infection Control Supplies Medical Nonwovens Disinfectants and Cleansing Agents Personal Protection Equipment Hand & Arm Protection Equipment Head Protection Equipment Eye & Face Protection Equipment Foot & Leg Protection Equipment Other Protection Equipment Other EMS Products

Application Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cardiac Care Trauma Injuries Respiratory Care Oncology Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hospitals and Trauma Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



