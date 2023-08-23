Ethical Web AI Unveils Enhanced AI Seek App with Exciting New Features

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Ethical Web AI, also known as Bubblr, Inc. (OTC: BBLR), a pioneering ethical technology firm dedicated to reshaping the online experience, is thrilled to unveil Version 2.0 of its cutting-edge AI Seek consumer app. This new release brings a more affordable and enriched Chat GPT 4.0 experience to users. AI Seek 2.0 is now available for submission to both the Apple and Google Play Store.



Since its initial launch on July 30th, AI Seek has gained traction among users, though it has not yet been extensively marketed. Based on invaluable feedback from early members, the Ethical Web AI team has been able to craft an improved and more intuitive user experience in this updated version.

AI Seek 2.0 boasts a complete redesign, making it even more accessible for users of all tech backgrounds. Gone are the days of navigating through menus; now, users can enjoy icon-driven functions complete with tooltips. Plus, the updated appearance is clean and streamlined, optimized for effortless navigation and usability. AI Seek's user interface (UI) now aligns with the sleek and minimalist aesthetics of Apple's Cupertino and Google's Material design frameworks.

In line with our previous press release, this revamped version of AI Seek will serve as the foundation for essential explainer videos on the AI Seek website, providing users with a more comprehensive understanding of the app's capabilities. Furthermore, we're excited to announce the development of instructive video tutorials that will showcase a variety of use-case scenarios.

One standout feature of the synchronized desktop microsite is the ability to export results to various file formats, including Microsoft Word, Adobe Acrobat, or even programming language files like DART and Python, without any loss of formatting. This added functionality, not currently available in the native Chat GPT version, is sure to make AI Seek a preferred choice among users.

The Ethical Web AI team is already hard at work on the next iteration of AI Seek, which promises to deliver an even more enhanced user experience. Version 3.0 will introduce a secure desktop microsite for each AI Seek user, granting them full access to the app's functionalities without sacrificing their anonymity or security.

With this suite of exciting updates, Ethical Web AI is solidifying its position as a leader in ethical and innovative technology, bringing consumers a new era of intuitive and secure AI applications.

About Ethical Web AI:

Ethical Web AI (formerly Bubblr Inc.) is an ethical technology company that is championing a new internet that is anonymous, safe and fair. We are producing unique intellectual property and technology that is made defensible by our valuable utility software patents.

Visit the new AI Seek website at https://www.aiseek.ai/

For more information about Ethical Web AI and our products, please visit our website at https://ethicalweb.ai/

Ethical Web AI (OTCQB: BBLR), is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that strives to provide a fair and uncompromised user experience. Ethical Web AI’s innovative platform offers solutions to the challenges posed by today's digital ecosystem. The company's dedication to privacy, transparency, and fairness sets it apart in the technology landscape.

Company Contact:

Steve Morris

Ethical Web AI

(646) 814-7184

Join our public shareholder forum on telegram: https://t.me/+fJU7QHfSSfc0MmQx

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company reserves the right to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.