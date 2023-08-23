Mushrooms, Inc. (OTC: MSRM) Announces Diverse Business Development Team Assembled to Drive Company Growth

ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mushrooms Inc. (OTC:MSRM) - Mushrooms Inc., proudly introduces its newly-formed Business Development Team, strategically assembled to harness the momentum generated by the company's new technology and Innovation lab development. Comprising accomplished professionals with diverse backgrounds, this team is poised to catapult Mushrooms Inc. into a new era of innovation and growth.



Dr. Reid Jilek's inclusion reflects Mushrooms Inc.'s commitment to synergizing academic prowess with industry innovation. Holding advanced degrees in medical, life sciences, and engineering, Dr. Jilek has published extensively in national and international scientific journals. He was both a Presidential Fellow and a White House Fellow Candidate. Dr. Jilek has developed in excess of 10,000 professional contacts worldwide in the healthcare industry and investment world. His leadership roles in private and public companies, combined with a network spanning the healthcare industry, establish him as a bridge between academia and business growth.

Alicia M. Fantozzi brings over two decades of international corporate and structured finance experience to the team. With a focused track record of driving growth and fostering strategic alliances, her appointment resonates with Mushrooms Inc.'s vision. Having held key roles in strategic initiatives, Alicia's extensive experience uniquely equips her to lead the team's efforts in expanding market presence and revenue streams.

Her role as Principal at ReGen establishes a seed-stage idea lab for biomimicry-based regenerative technologies for water and agriculture., with a concentrated focus on arranging financing, field trials and propagation of advanced innovation initiatives and evaluating complimentary environmental technologies for international sustainability initiatives, Food, Water & Natural Resource Security. Her background, strategic acumen, and commitment to sustainable business practices resonate with Mushrooms Inc.'s mission of revolutionizing the mushroom industry.

Dr. Hyder Khoja, is a leading figure in the life sciences field with over 22 years of expertise spanning drug discovery, developmental science, and policy innovation. Holding a Ph.D. in "Molecular Biology" from INP-ENSAT and post-doctoral training at Michigan State University, his education grounds his visionary approach. Dr. Khoja is a distinguished scientist and visionary in the psychedelic sector, who brings a profound focus to the team. Notably, he is personally committed to pioneering the resurrection of coma patients using psilocybin, adding a transformative dimension to Mushrooms Inc.'s initiatives in the psychedelic space. Dr. Khoja is senior lead scientist in the Company's patent pending Mycelium thread project showcasing the vast background that he brings in support of diverse projects.

David Flores, CEO of PSYC Corporation which owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight, an industry-leading media authority for the psychedelic sector, brings his visionary leadership to the team. His strategic thinking and experience in the psychedelic landscape perfectly aligns with Mushrooms Inc.'s aspirations for developing multiple facets of the Mushroom sector. His marketing expertise and industry knowledge is integral to the Company as it evolves.

"This enhanced Business Development Team represents a pivotal milestone for Mushrooms Inc.," said Donald Steinberg, Board Director of Mushrooms Inc. "As we make strides in the mushroom sector, our team's collective experience and expertise provide a robust foundation for innovation and growth."

"We are delighted to introduce our exceptional Business Development Team," said Kimberly Zawi Carlson, CEO of Mushrooms Inc. "I've had the privilege of collaborating with these amazing individuals over the past months and I feel that they will collectively bring to Mushrooms Inc what is needed to step forward. I'm honored to announce a formal collaboration with these remarkable and versatile professionals. This strategic step is a direct response to the increasing interest surrounding our patent-pending technology and the forthcoming revenue-generating innovation lab. Alicia Fantozzi, Dr. Reid Jilek, David Flores, and Dr. Hyder Khoja each possess a distinctive skill set that will play a pivotal role in steering our company's growth trajectory. Their combined expertise will propel us forward and better address the investor interest and potential collaborations as we navigate the exciting opportunities ahead."

About Mushrooms Inc. ( MSRM )

Mushrooms Inc . is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSRM .

The vision for Mushrooms, Inc. is to support the growth of the mushroom industry through collaboration, innovation and development. Creating and supporting environmentally beneficial product innovation is at the heart of Mushrooms, Inc. Our current focus is on the industrial application of Mycelium for the creation of carbon-neutral products for the building and health care industries as well as creating supplements based on the proven health benefits of mushrooms. Research and Development is the path to achieving great innovation, and the pioneers are the ones we look to for their fortitude and enduring dedication to the world of mycology. The working relationships we foster will result in scientifically proven products that advance the health of body, mind, and environment.

About Dr. Reid Jilek

Dr. Jilek has advanced degrees in both the medical, life science and engineering disciplines. He was both a Presidential Fellow and a White House Fellow Candidate. He has published over 40 papers in national and international peer--reviewed scientific journals.

After completing his National Library of Medicine Post-Doctoral developing computer and mathematical models for Malaria, he decided to utilize his medical and scientific background in a business development capacity by acting as a VP of Business Development for private and public companies and a research institute.

Dr. Jilek has developed in excess of 8,000 professional contacts worldwide in the healthcare industry and investment world, to include: therapeutics, diagnostics, vaccines, gene therapy, medical devices, preclinical and clinical contract research organizations, nutraceuticals, generics, telemedicine, botanical, and biotech products, as well as the venture capital and investment banking industries.

He was a founding member of Frederick Research Center and of Asia Pacific Alliance Company. He has served on the Board of Directors, Scientific or Medical Advisory Boards, or Advisory Boards for more than 40 private and public companies since 1990, in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, China, Portugal, Moscow, Israel and Germany. He has also served as the CEO of four companies.

About Alicia Fantozzi

Alicia M. Fantozzi brings over 25 years of extensive expertise in project management and corporate finance to the Mushrooms Inc. Business Development Team. As Principal at ReGen, she has pioneered a seed-stage idea lab focused on applied biophysics, igniting innovation in regenerative technologies within water and agriculture sectors. With a trail of accomplishments, Alicia held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Resonant Technologies Group, propelling companies specializing in physics-based technologies for health diagnostics, immunotherapy, frequency-enabled agriculture, and material sciences. As Principal at Strategic Advisory, her influence extended to cross-border financial transactions, enhancing internal data intelligence, cyber security, and risk management. She has a proven track record in tax-structured finance and private equity, originating multi-jurisdictional tax-optimized financings for corporations and high-net-worth individuals. Alicia's remarkable experience continues to drive Mushrooms Inc.'s growth in the mushroom and psychedelic sectors.

About Dr. Hyder Khoja

Dr. Khoja, with over 22 years in Functional and Psychedelic Medicine, is a leading voice in Drug discovery and Developmental Science. He's developed treatments for Non-Alcoholic fatty liver disease using "cannabinoids" and "capsaicin", and partnered on a project extracting Chaga Mushrooms for cancer treatment. Moreover, he's explored the potential of lipids and "Beta-Carotene" from Algae and a cancer drug from "Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH)."

He founded "Transcendent Life Sci and Emblem Nutraceuticals, Inc," focusing on "Coma Resurrection Therapy" and the therapeutic benefits of psychotropic compounds.

Dr. Khoja acquired his Ph.D. from INP-ENSAT in 2003, trained at Michigan State University, and later joined faculties like Virginia-Tech. His 2011 research on "Algae to Biofuels" was lauded by the FAO-United Nations.

As the founder of "Transcendent Life Sci and Emblem Nutraceuticals, Inc," his legacy resonates at the intersection of science and transformation.

About David Flores

David Flores brings a wealth of visionary leadership to Mushrooms Inc.'s Business Development Team. Guiding Psychedelic and Cannabis Convergence, David Flores, CEO of PSYC Corporation and its subsidiary, Spotlight Media Corporation , is at the forefront of the psychedelic and cannabis landscape. Over the past decade, David's career has traversed legal, finance, and public markets. Based in the San Gabriel Valley of California, he drives a multimedia empire including Psychedelic Spotlight , Technical 420 , and On The Bids .

David's journey began in legal and financial sectors, culminating in his leadership role. Since July 2020, he has steered Psychedelic Spotlight and PSYC Corporation's strategic growth. A former co-owner of a public and investor relations firm in Las Vegas, NV, David built connections with emerging companies in green energy and cannabis. His financial acumen was shaped by roles at respected law firms, including Greenberg Glusker LLP and Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP.

Beyond his professional pursuits, David is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. He resides in West Linn, OR, with his partner and Yorkshire terrier, reflecting a multifaceted and visionary perspective.

