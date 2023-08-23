Fujifilm Launches New MRI System, ECHELON Synergy with Deep Learning Reconstruction Technology

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, announced FDA 510(k) clearance of its new 1.5 Tesla magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system, the ECHELON Synergy. The system employs Synergy DLR, Fujifilm’s proprietary Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance the sharpness of images and acquire scans faster, contributing to higher throughput, image quality and patient satisfaction.

A recent study conducted by NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Meta AI Research indicates that reconstructing MRI images with AI delivers scans four times faster than standard scans, which could expand MRI access to more patients and reduce wait times for appointments.

“Fujifilm is committed to delivering medical advancements focused on enhancing the patient’s experience while streamlining the workflow for today’s busy imaging providers,” said Shawn Etheridge, executive director, modality solutions, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “ECHELON Synergy is designed to facilitate optimal comfort and help alleviate anxiety with its large bore and wide patient table. Alleviating any patient anxiety not only helps to enhance the patient experience, but could also improve a radiologist’s workflow, as the less nervous a patient, the more efficient and quickly the scan will get done.”

In addition to Fujifilm’s sophisticated DLR technology, ECHELON Synergy’s unique AutoExam One Touch operation provides technologists with an automated workflow for brain and knee exams. AutoExam One Touch operation automatically positions the patient and starts the exam after the scan room door is closed, to speed technologist workflow and exam times for patients.

Designed to enhance patient comfort, ECHELON Synergy features a wide, 70 centimeter-wide bore and 62 centimeter-wide table accommodating patients up to 550 pounds. SoftSound™ gradient technology reduces acoustic noise, further enhancing the patient experience.

To help reduce healthcare associated infections (HAIs), Fujifilm’s exclusive Hydro AG antibacterial coating is embedded onto the system’s high touch surfaces. The antibacterial coating provides a layer of added protection to suppress growth of various types of bacteria, microorganisms and mold on the surfaces, and is 99.99% effective against most common bacteria.

For more information about the ECHELON Synergy MRI system, please visit the product page.

