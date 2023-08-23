By 2030, Global Industrial Enzymes Market Will Surpass $6.1 Bn at 6.1% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research recent reports, the Industrial Enzymes Market is projected to attain a value of USD 7.1 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. This growth trajectory is expected to culminate in the industry reaching a value of USD 11.1 Million by 2030. These figures present a positive outlook for the industrial enzymes sector in the foreseeable future.



The Industrial Enzymes Market is a dynamic sector within the broader biotechnology industry that revolves around the production and utilization of enzymes on an industrial scale. Enzymes are natural proteins that act as catalysts, facilitating various biochemical reactions. In this context, industrial enzymes find applications in a wide range of industries, including food and beverages, textiles, biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and more. The driving factors behind the robust growth of this market are the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing processes, the quest for higher efficiency and cost-effectiveness, and the ongoing advancements in biotechnology.

Top Report Findings:

The global industrial enzymes market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Food and beverages remain the dominant end-user segment, accounting for the largest market share.

Amylases and proteases are the most widely used enzyme types across various applications.

North America and Europe are currently the leading regional markets, driven by technological advancements and a strong industrial base.

Top Companies in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market

Enzyme Supplies (UK)

Creative Enzymes (U.S.)

Enzyme Solutions (U.S.)

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (U.S.)

Biocatalysts (UK)

Sunson IndU.S.try Group (China)

Metagen (Finland)

Denykem (UK)

Tex Biosciences (India)

BASF SE (Germany)

Novozymes (Denmark)

DuPont (U.S.)

DSM (Netherlands)

ABF (UK)

Kerry (Ireland)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)

CHR. Hansen (Denmark)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

Aumgene Biosciences (India)

Megazyme (Ireland)

Market Dynamics:

The Industrial Enzymes Market is characterized by a combination of established applications and emerging trends. With the escalating global emphasis on sustainable practices, industrial enzymes have gained significant traction due to their ability to reduce energy consumption, minimize waste, and replace harsh chemicals in manufacturing processes. This shift is pushing manufacturers to adopt enzyme-based solutions, fostering market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for processed and convenience foods has propelled the food and beverage sector's utilization of enzymes, positively impacting market expansion.

Top Trends in the Industrial Enzymes Market:

Biofuel Production: Enzymes play a pivotal role in the conversion of biomass into biofuels, presenting a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Personalized Medicine: The pharmaceutical industry is harnessing enzymes for targeted drug delivery and precision medicine applications, driving innovation. Textile Industry Evolution: Enzymes are facilitating environmentally friendly fabric finishing processes, reducing water and chemical usage. Waste Reduction: Enzymes contribute to waste reduction by enabling efficient bioconversion of organic waste into valuable products. Detergent Industry Revolution: Enzymes are integral to modern detergents, enhancing stain removal and enabling lower washing temperatures.



Global Industrial Enzymes Market Segmentation

By Formulation

Lyophilized

Liquid

Dry



By Source

Microorganism

Plant

Animal



By Type

Carbohydrases

Amylases

Cellulases

Other Carbohydrases

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Other types

By Application

Food & beverages

Detergents

Feed

Bioethanol

Soil treatment

Paper & Pulp

Textiles & Leather

Wastewater treatment

Oil treatment

Other applications

Challenges in the Industrial Enzymes Market:

However promising, the Industrial Enzymes Market faces several challenges that warrant attention. Achieving consistent enzyme activity and stability under varying conditions remains a technical hurdle. Regulatory complexities associated with enzyme approval, especially in food applications, can impede market growth. Additionally, the cost of enzyme production and the initial investment required for implementing enzyme-based processes can be perceived as barriers by some industries.

Opportunities in the Industrial Enzymes Market:

Amid challenges, the market is rife with opportunities. Technological advancements are enabling enzyme engineering for improved performance and stability, addressing existing limitations. The expansion of applications into niche sectors such as wastewater treatment and pharmaceuticals presents untapped potential. Collaborations between enzyme manufacturers and industries looking to enhance their sustainability profiles can open doors to innovative solutions.

Recent Development

February 2023: Novozymes and Cargill announced a collaboration to develop and commercialize new enzyme-based solutions for the animal feed market.

March 2023: BASF and Lallemand announced a collaboration to develop and market enzymes for the baking industry.

April 2023: DuPont launched a new line of phytase enzymes for the animal feed market.

May 2023: Advanced Enzyme Technologies announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity for enzymes used in the detergent industry.

June 2023: DSM and AB Enzymes announced a joint venture to develop and commercialize enzymes for the textile industry.

July 2023: Chr. Hansen announced the acquisition of Microbiome Labs, a provider of probiotic and macrobiome solutions.

August 2023: Novozymes and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech announced a collaboration to develop enzymes for the biopharmaceutical industry.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the Industrial Enzymes Market projected to grow in the coming years?

What are the primary factors driving the adoption of industrial enzymes?

Which industries are the major consumers of industrial enzymes?

What are the key trends shaping the industrial enzymes landscape?

How do enzymes contribute to sustainable manufacturing practices?

What are the challenges hindering the widespread adoption of industrial enzymes?

What role do regulations play in influencing the industrial enzymes market?

What novel applications are emerging for industrial enzymes beyond traditional industries?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on Industrial Enzymes Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.1 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 11.1 Million CAGR 6.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Biocatalysts, BioResource International Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, DuPont, DSM, Enzyme Development Corporation, Lesaffre, Novozymes Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industrial-enzymes-market-1358/customization-request



Regional Analysis -

Focus on North America: North America stands out as a key region in the Industrial Enzymes Market. The presence of well-established industries, robust R&D infrastructure, and a growing focus on sustainable practices drives the demand for industrial enzymes. The United States, in particular, leads the region with its thriving biotechnology sector and significant investments in enzyme research and development. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations are compelling industries to adopt cleaner processes, where industrial enzymes play a vital role.

