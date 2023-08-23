Global Outpatient Care Imaging Services Market Report 2023: Value Delivery of Radiology Services Across Different Outpatient Care Settings will Influence the Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outpatient Care Imaging Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Within the realm of outpatient imaging, this study emerges as a comprehensive exploration of prevailing trends and challenges across global imaging service sites.

It delves into the multifaceted landscape by dissecting critical market elements such as trends in imaging services, challenges encountered, consumer dynamics, reimbursement patterns, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, as well as the driving forces, constraints, and opportunities that shape this intricate domain.

There is a growing shift of imaging services from hospitals to outpatient imaging centers mainly due to the lower costs, better accessibility, and overall better patient convenience. Hospitals are looking to partner with or acquire non-hospital outpatient imaging centers to limit the loss of their radiology services business.

However, the radiologist shortage is a significant challenge for both hospitals and outpatient imaging centers. These centers are adopting various strategies to mitigate this, including AI product implementation to optimize radiology workflow as well as using teleradiology services.

This study also analyses the value delivery of radiology services across different outpatient care settings.

The focus of this study addresses:

Various imaging services

Modalities

Fixed

Portable X-ray

Ultrasound devices

Mammography

CT

MRI

C-arm

Molecular imaging

Outpatient settings

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Urgent care centers (UCCs)

Independent diagnostic imaging centers (IDICs)

Physician offices

At-home imaging

Specialty centers (including office-based labs)

Hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs)

Academic centers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Imaging Services at Outpatient Care

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Trends Influencing Outpatient Care Imaging Services in the United States

Key Trends Influencing Outpatient Care Imaging Services in the European Union

Key Trends Influencing Outpatient Care Imaging Services in APAC and RoW

Key Challenges Facing Outpatient Care Imaging Service Providers

Imaging Services at HOPD in the US

Imaging Services at ASCs in the US

Global Imaging Services at OBLs and Specialty Clinics for Cardiology

Imaging Services at UCCs in the US

Imaging Services at IDICs in the US

Key Imaging Center Acquisitions Across the World

Key Imaging Center Partnerships and Collaborations Across the World

Outpatient Imaging Centers Using AI Tools and Teleradiology to Overcome the Radiologist Shortage

At-home Medical Imaging - Growing Acceptance of Portable Imaging Post Pandemic

Academic Centers Providing Outpatient Imaging Services through JVs with Community Hospitals and Other Outpatient Imaging Centers

Varied Availability of Imaging Modalities Across Outpatient Care Sites

Varied Value of Imaging Services Across Outpatient Care Sites

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Enterprise Imaging Platform for Teleradiology

AI in Breast Cancer Screening

Mobile and Portable Imaging Equipment for Remote Diagnosis and In-home Imaging Services

