Global Outpatient Care Imaging Services Market Report 2023: Value Delivery of Radiology Services Across Different Outpatient Care Settings will Influence the Market Growth

Within the realm of outpatient imaging, this study emerges as a comprehensive exploration of prevailing trends and challenges across global imaging service sites.
It delves into the multifaceted landscape by dissecting critical market elements such as trends in imaging services, challenges encountered, consumer dynamics, reimbursement patterns, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, as well as the driving forces, constraints, and opportunities that shape this intricate domain.
There is a growing shift of imaging services from hospitals to outpatient imaging centers mainly due to the lower costs, better accessibility, and overall better patient convenience. Hospitals are looking to partner with or acquire non-hospital outpatient imaging centers to limit the loss of their radiology services business.
However, the radiologist shortage is a significant challenge for both hospitals and outpatient imaging centers. These centers are adopting various strategies to mitigate this, including AI product implementation to optimize radiology workflow as well as using teleradiology services.
This study also analyses the value delivery of radiology services across different outpatient care settings.
The focus of this study addresses:
Various imaging services
- Modalities
- Fixed
- Portable X-ray
- Ultrasound devices
- Mammography
- CT
- MRI
- C-arm
- Molecular imaging
Outpatient settings
- Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)
- Urgent care centers (UCCs)
- Independent diagnostic imaging centers (IDICs)
- Physician offices
- At-home imaging
- Specialty centers (including office-based labs)
- Hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs)
- Academic centers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Imaging Services at Outpatient Care
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Trends Influencing Outpatient Care Imaging Services in the United States
- Key Trends Influencing Outpatient Care Imaging Services in the European Union
- Key Trends Influencing Outpatient Care Imaging Services in APAC and RoW
- Key Challenges Facing Outpatient Care Imaging Service Providers
- Imaging Services at HOPD in the US
- Imaging Services at ASCs in the US
- Global Imaging Services at OBLs and Specialty Clinics for Cardiology
- Imaging Services at UCCs in the US
- Imaging Services at IDICs in the US
- Key Imaging Center Acquisitions Across the World
- Key Imaging Center Partnerships and Collaborations Across the World
- Outpatient Imaging Centers Using AI Tools and Teleradiology to Overcome the Radiologist Shortage
- At-home Medical Imaging - Growing Acceptance of Portable Imaging Post Pandemic
- Academic Centers Providing Outpatient Imaging Services through JVs with Community Hospitals and Other Outpatient Imaging Centers
- Varied Availability of Imaging Modalities Across Outpatient Care Sites
- Varied Value of Imaging Services Across Outpatient Care Sites
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Enterprise Imaging Platform for Teleradiology
- AI in Breast Cancer Screening
- Mobile and Portable Imaging Equipment for Remote Diagnosis and In-home Imaging Services
