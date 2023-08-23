Advanced Cooling Solutions Propel Global Thermal Interface Material (TIM) Market to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Interface Materials: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal interface material (TIM) market is projected to experience significant growth, with estimations indicating a rise from the current market value of $3.9 billion in 2023 to an impressive $6.8 billion by 2028. This analysis is based on a comprehensive report segmented by material type, end user, and geography.

The report offers an overview of the global TIM market and analyzes prevailing market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the study provides estimated market data for the period from 2023 to 2028, with revenue forecasts categorized based on material type, end user, and geographical region.

The market values are calculated using a triangulation method that considers parameters such as total revenue from TIM providers, primary interview results, and secondary white paper information. The report provides insights into the end-user base across different regions, highlighting major trends, challenges, and the vendor landscape. Additionally, the report projects the global thermal interface materials market size for 2023 and provides future market size projections up to 2028.

A key highlight from the report is the projected growth of the global thermal interface materials market in 2023, signaling a trajectory that is expected to continue through 2028. The demand for electronic devices and the trend of device miniaturization are major drivers, creating challenges in effectively dissipating heat.

As electronic devices become smaller, heat dissipation becomes more complex. High-performance computing systems (HPC) used in various applications generate significant heat, which can damage components if not managed. Thermal interface materials (TIMs) emerge as a solution, effectively cooling electrical equipment and preventing overheating issues.

The estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% underlines the market's robust growth potential. This growth projection is driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, increasing the demand for TIMs across sectors.

The report identifies companies strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for TIMs, based on proprietary technologies, product launches, and other competitive advantages. Market opportunities are explored through Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis, considering micro and macro environmental factors.

Furthermore, the report highlights the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the TIM market, emphasizing consumer attitudes towards sustainability. It evaluates risks and opportunities while shedding light on ESG's role in shaping the industry landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Thermal Interface Materials: Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Material

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Thermal Interface Materials Industry: An Esg Perspective

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 M&A and Funding Outlook

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Aegis Technology

Ai Technology Inc.

Akasa Corp.

Ametek Inc.

Aos Thermal Compounds

Arctic Silver Inc.

Boyd Corp.

Cast-Coat Inc.

Dow Inc.

Enerdyne Thermal Solutions Inc.

Epic Resins

Epoxies Etc.

Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

Indium Corp.

Innovation Cooling LLC

Master Bond Inc.

Mc-21 Inc.

Mg Chemicals

Momentive

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Polycast International

Rogers Corp.

Seal King Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sheldahl Corp.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

T-Global Technology

Thermal Transfer Composites LLC

Timtronics

Universal Science

Vanguard Products Corp.

Wakefield Thermal Inc.

Zalman Tech Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v49nwa



Source: BCC Research

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment