Infrared Thermometers Market to Surpass 1690 million by 2030 Drives Due to Increase in the Number of Typhoid Fever

Westford USA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the infrared thermometers market is experiencing rapid technological advancements, leading to the introduction of innovative products that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. One such advancement is the launch of the temporal thermometer TAT-2000C by Exergen Corporation.

Infrared thermometers are valuable devices for temperature detection by utilizing an infrared sensor. These sensors convert an object's infrared signals into electrical signals, which are then displayed on the thermometer's screen. The primary advantage of infrared thermometers is their contactless measuring capability, which ensures convenience and hygienic temperature readings in the infrared thermometers market.

Portable Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Widespread Adoption in Various Industries

Portable segment is expected to dominate the infrared thermometers market due to its versatility and widespread adoption in various industries. One of the primary reasons for the widespread acceptance of compact infrared thermometers is their extensive utilization in commercial and industrial applications. Handheld infrared thermometers offer numerous advantages, including affordability, non-contact measurement, and user-friendliness, making them invaluable devices for quick and accurate temperature estimation.

The markets in North America emerged as the dominant region, holding a share of more than 34.5% in the infrared thermometers market. This region is projected to continue witnessing substantial growth throughout the forecast period. Several factors contribute to the market's growth in North America.

Display and Interface Unit Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Enabling User Interaction

Display and interface unit is expected to hold the largest market size in the infrared thermometers market. The display unit of an infrared thermometer typically consists of a backlight illumination and a screen, which can be either a LED display or an LCD.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030 in the infrared thermometers market. This growth can be attributed to several factors unique to the region. One significant factor is the presence of high unmet medical needs in many countries across the Asia Pacific. The region faces a considerable burden of diseases such as malaria, dengue, and swine flu.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the infrared thermometers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Infrared Thermometers Market

Exergen Corporation recently unveiled two new products at a medical expo in Mumbai, India. The TAT-2000, designed for professionals, and the TAT-2000C, intended for consumers, are Exergen's latest Temporal Artery Thermometers. The TAT series specifically targets medical professionals in schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. These thermometers provide a convenient and non-invasive method for measuring body temperature accurately.

Foundation Investment Partners (FIP) recently announced the completion of an agreement to acquire Weiss Instruments LLC, a reputable company with a 140-year history in manufacturing temperature and pressure instruments for HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) customers.

