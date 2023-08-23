Fintech Technologies Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 667.2 Billion at a CAGR of 20.90% by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fintech Technologies Market Information By Deployment Mode, By Technology and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The Fintech Technologies Market could thrive at a rate of 20.90% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 667.2 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Fintech Technologies Market Drivers:

Rise in Mobile Payments to Boost Market Growth

Mobile connection and smartphone adoption are both on the rise, which has increased demand for the mobile payment solutions. By providing smooth, safe, & user-friendly mobile payment solution, fintech companies are taking advantage of this opportunty and meeting the expectations of customers who are becoming more tech-savvy.

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global fintech technologies market report include

Blockstream Corporation Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Bankable

ORACLE

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED

Cisco Systems Inc

Goldman Sachs

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Among others.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11881



Scope of the Report - Fintech Technologies Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 667.2 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 20.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Developing economies Key Market Dynamics Financial bodies implementing advanced technologies to provide integrated & value-added services to customers and increasing number of collaborations between national regulators & financial institutions



Fintech Technologies Market Opportunities:

Expansion of Crytocurrencies and Blockchain to offer Robust Opportunities:

The use of blockchain technology & the rise in currency popularity have opened up new directions for fintech innovation. Cryptocurrencies provide an alternate form of value exchange, while blockchain allows safe, open, and decentralised transactions. In order to develop effective payment systems, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, & solutions for the digital asset management, fintech companies are aggressively investigating these technologies.



Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.



Market Restraints and Challenges:

Security Concerns to act as Market Restraint:

Security and privacy concerns coupled with conflicting regulations across various jurisdictions may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Fintech Technologies Market Segmentation:

The global fintech technologies market is bifurcated based on end user, technology, application, and deployment mode.

By deployment mode, cloud will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, wealth management will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By technology, blockchain will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, banking will head the market over the forecast period.



Ask for Customization - Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.



COVID-19 Analysis:

The transition towards the digital financial services was expedited by the epidemic. More individuals are using online banking, digital payment methods, and other fintech alternatives to address their financial demands without face-to-face contacts as a result of lockdowns and social isolation policies. Contactless payments have seen a rise in popularity due to health concerns about handling currency and touching payment terminals. Demand for contactless payment solutions from fintech companies surged. Digital lending platforms became more popular when firms experienced economic difficulties and traditional loan procedures were interrupted. Fintech lenders may be able to offer loans more effectively by utilizing their cutting-edge technology and data-driven underwriting. The pandemic's stock market volatility enhanced people's interest in trading and investing platforms. Users were more engaged with fintech businesses that offered user-friendly investing alternatives.

Due to decreased demand and elevated credit risk, fintech companies in some industries, like travel payments or loans to small businesses severely affected by lockdowns, experienced difficulties. During the epidemic, certain regulatory authorities modified their regulations to account for fintech advancements. For instance, debates about remote client onboarding and digital identity verification to ease access to financial services. The fintech industry's fundraising and investment activities first slowed down due to the epidemic. However, investor interest in the fintech businesses increased as the digital transition became more obvious.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Fintech Technologies Market



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fintech-technologies-market-11881



Regional Analysis:

North America to Head Fintech Technologies Market:

In 2022, this market was headed by the North American Fintech Technologies Market (45.80%). The United States attracted the biggest investment, accounting for over 80% of the total. This investment trend is anticipated to lead to a lucrative expansion of the financial technology business. In addition, the North American region's Fintech Technologies market in the United States grabbed the utmost market share, and the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion. The increasing use of mobile payments, greater investments in fintech startups, and partnerships between conventional financial institutions & fintech firms are some of the key developments in the area. In North America, PayPal, Square, & Stripe are the three most important manufacturers.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Fintech Technologies Market:

From 2023-2032, the APAC market is anticipated to see rapid expansion. There is potential for fintech technologies market in the coming years as a result of significant investments in the digital transformation, adoption of novel technologies like AI in Fintech, Big Data, machine learning, and chatbots, and the rapid growth of domestic businesses, particularly in countries like Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea. In addition, the Indian market possessed the quickest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's Fintech Technologies market had the greatest market share. Digital wallets, mobile payments, & peer-to-peer lending are just a few of the technologies that make up the Asia-Pacific region's fintech market. The rapid growth of mobile banking, introduction of super apps, and the use of blockchain for international trade are notable trends in the area. WeChat Pay, Ant Group (Alibaba), and Paytm are the leading producers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Related Reports:

NFT Market - The NFT market is projected to grow from USD 48.74 billion in 2023 to USD 342.54 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 27.60% by 2032.





- The NFT market is projected to grow from USD 48.74 billion in 2023 to USD 342.54 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 27.60% by 2032. Cardless ATM Market- The Cardless ATM market is projected to grow from USD 2.55 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.02 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.30% by 2032.





The Cardless ATM market is projected to grow from USD 2.55 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.02 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.30% by 2032. Video on Demand Market - The video on demand market is projected to grow from USD 85.2 billion in 2023 to USD 324.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.20% by 2032.



Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Also, we are launching " Wantstats " the premier statistics portal for market data in comprehensive charts and stats format, providing forecasts, regional and segment analysis. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with Wantstats.

Contact Us: